Deshaun Watsonʻs Personal Coach Spars With Browns Fans Over ‘Distraction’

Deshaun Watson’s personal quarterback coach and “QB Unplugged” co-host Quincy Avery got into an exchange on social media with some Cleveland Browns fans over being a “distraction.”

Avery is active on X (formerly known as Twitter) and recently engaged in a back-and-forth with former NFL MVP quarterback Kurt Warner. The conversation was pretty civil, debating the finer points of quarterbacking. However, some took issue with it.

“If your ‘QB coach’ is spending his time getting into twitter arguments with a Super Bowl champ & HOF QB, its time to surround yourself with someone else,” one fan wrote. “Watson nor the #Browns have room for error this season and once again his “QB coach” is becoming a distraction.”

The comment got the attention of Avery, who fired off a response.

“Cleveland Browns fans don’t like when you have conversations with other people about football. **noted** Won’t let it happen again,” Avery said. “My apologies.”

It’s safe to say Avery is going to continue to speak his mind on social media.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Revs Up Workouts

Avery and Watson have been connecting in person recently in Los Angeles as the Browns’ QB revs up rehab to get back on the field. Watson recently gave an update on how he’s feeling.

“It’s very, very good,” Watson said of his rehab. “The biggest thing right now, through this process, is load management and just continu[ing] to find ways to get better and just stay on that course.”

Watson continued, saying he’ll be ready to roll for Week 1 of the regular season. That’s good news for the Browns, who started five different quarterbacks last season as Watson missed time with two separate shoulder injuries. Watson has passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions with the Browns. He’s appeared in just 12 games since being traded to the Browns in a 2022 blockbuster deal.

“We feel good about Deshaun,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said in January. “I think the biggest thing is just him staying on the field, keeping (him) on the field. Each year, we really do try and do as much self-assessment as possible on every area of the operation. So in good years and bad years, (we) will probably always tinker somewhere to some degree with what we think is best. But in terms of just Deshaun in particular, we’re excited. We just want to make sure he’s healthy.”

Browns Added New Faces to QB Room

Watson will have some new company in the quarterback room next season. Dorian Thompson-Robinson will return for his second season in Cleveland, but the Browns also added veterans Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley.

The additions give the Browns some depth to rely on in case Watson goes down again. In his career, Winston has passed for 22,104 yards, 141 touchdowns, and 99 interceptions. He has a 34-46 record as a starter and made the Pro Bowl in 2015 as a rookie.

Winston and Watson had a preexisting relationship dating back to college. Watson is excited to have a new backup.

“Jameis is a great guy, a great person, a better person than whatever he does outside of just being himself,” Watson said of Winston on April 8. “The football is just secondary. But being around him, his fellowship, his leadership, his command of just being very positive.”

It’s unknown how much Watson will be able to do when offseason workouts begin on April 15. That will lead to Winston, Huntley and Thompson-Robinson getting more work.