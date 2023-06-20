Browns QB Deshaun Watson Sends Message Amid Extravagant Vacation

Deshaun Watson said he planned to be more active on social media this year and the Cleveland Browns quarterback has kept that promise.

Watson has been traveling around the world since mandatory minicamp wrapped up and has been sharing his globetrotting on social media. He attended the Champions League final in Turkey and has also been in Greece and France, per his posts.

Watson had a particularly strong message in a post that saw him smoking a cigar and sipping on a drink poolside from one of his locations.

“… seemin’ like that I’m the one that they don’t wanna see WIN!” Watson wrote as the caption on TikTok, quoting lyrics from a YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Another showed Watson riding scooters in Paris in front of the Louvre Museum during the early morning hours.

Deshaun Watson Said He’d be More Active on Social Media

Watson had kept his life mostly under the radar over the last few years as he dealt with legal troubles stemming from dozens of sexual assault allegations during massage sessions.

He’s clearly feeling like he’s ready to put himself back out there.

“Definitely. I’m getting comfortable with the position I’m in, getting comfortable being here in Cleveland and in this organization,” Watson said when asked about his social media use. “And just my personality over time is going to continue to show and people are going to get to know me, like I mentioned last year. But all that time is patience and over the days, as we continue to work and stack and keep improving, more and more of that stuff will come up.”

While what Watson is putting out there is pretty harmless, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has warned players about what messages they’re putting on social media in the past.

“I think you just have to be very careful,” Stefanski said in 2022. “I think everybody has to be very careful with social media because there is a lot – like we have discussed before – a lot of it is background noise. I think you just have to be careful with what you put out there because once it is out there, it is out there forever.”

Watson still disables the comments on most of his posts to keep the trolls and unwanted messages out.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Shined During Offseason Workouts

🗣️ Kevin Stefanski “There were some glimpses of elite quarterback play… I’m excited.” The @Browns head coach told us what he saw from @deshaunwatson briefly last season and how it’s been so far this offseason:#NFL #Browns @TomPelissero pic.twitter.com/PaB0jvc2HZ — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) June 14, 2023

The Browns — or their fans — won’t care too much about what Watson is doing on social media if his play on the field is stellar. And so far this offseason, Watson has looked more like the quarterback they expected when they pulled off a blockbuster trade for him last offseason.

“I think where he is right now, hard to compare to a year ago, but I certainly see a comfort level in what we’re doing offensively,” Stefanski said during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show Wednesday on June 14. “I see a guy that is always going to be leading out in front, that’s kind of who he is.”

The Browns went 3-3 in Watson’s starts last season following his 11-game suspension. He completed 58.2% of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions.