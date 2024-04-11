Browns QB Deshaun Watson Called Out for Steelers Comment

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was criticized after a recent comment he made about the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defense.

The potential bulletin board material came when Watson was breaking down a play against the Steelers during the most recent episode of his “QB Unplugged” show.

“The biggest thing is get the defense in what we want to get the defense in, and that’s a base defense, especially a team like Pittsburgh,” Watson said. “When they’re in base defense, they don’t play too many coverages. It’s very limited on what they’re doing. They kind of very schemed to how they play.

“So once we had this situation, alright cool, we got them exactly how we want it, and then you just run the play and react.”

Watson was honestly assessing his process and likely didn’t mean for the comment to seem like a shot at the Steelers. Nonetheless, many decided to remind him that he hasn’t had a lot of success against the Steelers in his career.

Watson is 0-3 in his career against the Steelers with 5 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He’s averaged 243 yards per game in those contests.

“Deshaun Watson hasn’t beaten the Steelers yet in his career. He shouldn’t comment on our defense,” one Steelers fan wrote. “Bottom five QB.”

Others had similar criticism, referencing his record against Pittsburgh.

“Whatever ‘base defense’ the Steelers are using against Deshaun Watson, keep running it. It seems to work,” another fan said.

Deshaun Watson Previously Complemented Steelers

It’s not the first time Watson has discussed the Steelers on his “QB Unplugged” show. Previously, he showed a lot of respect for Pittsburgh and how they do things while analyzing the signing of veteran QB Russell Wilson.

“Pittsburgh is a good organization. It’s crazy for me to say it because I’m a Brown. I’m just keeping it 100,” Watson said. “At the end of the day, you have to give respect where respect is due. Tomlin is going to have them boys right. It made sense for [Wilson] to go there. They are going to compete.”

The Steelers and Browns are not getting much respect in the AFC North race. The Baltimore Ravens are the favorite at +110 (per BetMGM), followed by the Cincinnati Bengals (+175). The Browns are +550, and the Steelers are a longshot at +900.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson to be Ready for Week 1

Watson played in just six games last season. He had season-ending surgery in November to repair a fractured glenoid bone in his right throwing shoulder.

Watson has been working hard to get back on the field and recently started throwing again in Los Angeles as part of his rehab.

“It’s been very, very good,” Watson said on April 4. “The process is day-to-day, and we’ve just got to take it one step at a time. We can’t do anything too crazy, and we can’t jump the gun and try to do too much.

“The biggest thing right now through this process is load management and just continue to find ways to just get better and just stay on that course.”

Watson said he expects to be ready for Week 1. The Browns need their $230 million quarterback on the field. The 2022 blockbuster trade that cost the Browns three first-round picks to land Watson has not paid off yet. Due to a lengthy suspension and last year’s injuries, he’s played in just 12 games with the Browns since the move.