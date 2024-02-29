Browns Send Message on Deshaun Watson Ahead of Visit

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey are set to visit Deshaun Watson soon to get on the same page with their $230 million quarterback.

Stefanski spoke to media members at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday, February 28. He gave an update on Watson’s health and spoke about his plans for a meet-up. Watson has been rehabbing in Los Angeles after having surgery on his shoulder.

“(Watson’s) coming along,” Stefanski said. “I know he’s going to start throwing here shortly. He’s hitting all of his milestones. Ken and I are going to go out and see him next week and spend some time, not talk football, just catch up. Won’t see him throw, but just want to check in on him. But I text him almost every day, so he’s in a good place.”

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said earlier in the week that Watson is expected to start throwing in March. It represents a major milestone in his recovery.

“Deshaun will begin throwing next month,” Berry said. “He’s worked his tail off in terms of his rehab and recovery. He’s in a really good place. We’re excited when the spring hits and we can get him back on the field, but he’s making really good progress and we’re really excited to see that continue.”

Deshaun Watson Excited to Work With Ken Dorsey

The Browns officially announced the hiring of Dorsey on February 5. He takes the place of Alex Van Pelt, who was fired shortly after the end of the season. A large chunk of Dorsey’s introductory press conference was about Watson.

“I’m extremely excited to work with this offense, especially Deshaun and him being one of the top quarterbacks in this league,” Dorsey said. “The opportunity to really go out there this season and help him prove that he really is that a top quarterback in this league that can operate and help us win a bunch of football games.”

Watson is feeling good about the hire, expressing his feelings on Dorsey during his “QB Unplugged” show.

“I’m excited. I’m super excited,” Watson said on February 9. “First off, a former player, especially at the collegiate level, but a little bit in the pros. I know he bounced around a little bit, but he still had that quarterback experience.

“I heard his press conference too. That was dope to hear what he said about making me one of those top quarterbacks. That’s the key.”

Browns Still Haven’t Made Decision on Play-Calling

Stefanski has called plays since he was named the head coach in Cleveland back in 2020. He still hasn’t declared — at least publicly — if Dorsey will take on that duty. Stefanski did acknowledge there could be some tweaks to the offense that are led by Dorsey.

“I think we’re working through all of that. I think (Dorsey’s influence on Watson) will be really more evident over time,” Stefanski said. “Just from my experience in the offensive staff room over the last few weeks … to have different ideas, not just from Ken but from all of our new coaches and our current coaches, I think these are the really fun times for us as we put things back together.

“As silly as it may sound, just changing maybe terminology or changing aiming points or changing a technique, those are all things that we’re looking at and trying to figure out what’s the best way to move forward.”

The Browns are still looking to get the most out of Watson. He’s rarely shown the Pro Bowl form he possessed with the Houston Texans. Watson has passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions with the Browns.