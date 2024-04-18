Browns QB Deshaun Watson Gives Opinion on Play-Calling Duties

The Cleveland Browns have not announced who will call plays next season but Deshaun Watson isn’t too worried.

The Browns hired Ken Dorsey to replace Alex Van Pelt as the team’s offensive coordinator this offseason. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has called the plays since arriving in 2020 but hasn’t announced if that’ll change with Dorsey in the mix.

“We’re not there,” Stefanski said on Tuesday, April 16, when asking about play-calling.

Watson is returning from season-ending shoulder surgery. He has a lot to focus on and isn’t stressing about who will call the plays on game day.

“No, it doesn’t (matter),” Watson said. “They both work together. So they both have the same mindset. They both have headsets and communicate. So for me, whoever calls the plays is going to call the plays. We, as an offense and as a quarterback, we’ve still got to execute and go out there and perform.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Focused on Building Leadership

The execution from Watson hasn’t been flawless during his time in Cleveland. Watson has appeared in 12 games over two seasons. He’s passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

Watson assured that he’s not putting additional pressure on himself this season coming back from injury.

“For me, it’s just taking it one day at a time, building a leadership that we built and carried over from last year, and getting this team exactly where we need to get to and to get ready to play each and every week,” Watson said.

The Browns kicked off their vouluntary offseason workouts this week. Watson is in attendance, albeit limited in terms of what he can do on the field. But he feels like being in the building as a presence is important.

“I’ve always reported on the first day, so it’s always been important for me to just get around the guys, get with the team, build that chemistry, build that friendship, build that locker room that we had last year and it starts with of course the quarterbacks. If we’re in here leading by example and every day putting in extra time, everyone else is going to see us and follow,” Watson said. “Me being in the facility and being around the coaches and being around the players, I love doing it. This is what I love to do.”

Browns Carefully Crafting Deshaun Watson’s Return

There’s a lot to do between a shifting offensive system and some new players being integrated. However, the Browns will not be rushing Watson back into action.

“He’s doing all the things he’s supposed to be doing when it comes to rehab,” Stefanski said. “So, when it gets to those points in OTAs and minicamp, we’ll go with what’s suggested by the medical team. But he’s doing a great job.

“Now, having said that, we’re putting the system together, we’re full speed ahead in these meeting rooms. And when we get out on that practice field, we’ll constantly be trying to get better as an offense. But we’re not going to speed Deshaun up just to get the offense sped up.”

The Browns need Watson to stay heathy this season. Cleveland has Super Bowl aspirations and getting a full season out of their $230 million QB is a must. Watson is expected to be ready for Week 1.