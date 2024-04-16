Video of Browns QB Deshaun Watson Generates Buzz as Workouts Kickoff

Deshaun Watson is excited to be back to work with the Cleveland Browns.

Watson was among the first arrivals on Monday as the Browns kicked off their offseason workouts on Monday, April 15. The Browns posted a video of Watson walking into the facility with a spring in his step.

“Glad to be back,” Watson said in the short clip with coffee and cleats in hand.

Watson has spent the majority of the last five months in Los Angeles rehabbing his shoulder. The Browns’ $230 million quarterback had surgery on November 21 to repair a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his right shoulder.

The video of Watson generated some buzz in the comments section, with some good and some bad.

“Good to see you back out there DW4. Let’s have a good season,” one positive commenter wrote.

Others weren’t as happy to see Watson.

“Hasn’t led us to a playoff game…for how much money?” another commenter wrote.

Deshaun Watson is Polarizing Figure

The comments are a reminder that Watson is a polarizing figure in Cleveland. It’s been that way since he landed in Cleveland back in 2022 via a blockbuster trade that saw the Browns give up three first-round picks for his services.

A lengthy suspension and injury issues have limited Watson to just 12 appearances with the Browns over two seasons. His play in those contests has not lived up to the expectations when the trade happened. Watson has passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

The Browns have maintained that they’re pleased with Watson. But general manager Andrew Berry admitted that the goal going forward is to have Watson on the field more often.

“We’d all love to have him on the field more often,” Berry said in January. “I think that’s safe to say, himself included. I do feel really good about him, happy with the progress that he’s made within our organization, both on the field and off the field, and we’re looking forward to getting him back next year. We think he’s going to have a really big year and have a ton of confidence in him as our starting quarterback.”

Deshaun Watson Confident Ahead of Return

Watson showing up to the start of offseason workouts is a good sign. But he still has some ways to go before he’s looking like his old self. Watson started throwing in March and will likely be limited until at least training camp.

Watson is very confident that he’ll be ready for the start of the year.