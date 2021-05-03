Former Pro Bowl WR Shares Viral Video of Browns Star Odell Beckham

Odell Beckham Jr.’s has hit the next gear of his recovery from a torn ACL, with video emerging over the weekend of the Cleveland Browns star sprinting.

The video came via Dez Bryant, a former Pro Bowl wide receiver who most recently played for the Baltimore Ravens but is currently a free agent.

“My brotha [Odell Beckham Jr.] sent this to me. What acl?” Bryant wrote. “He’s looking real scary… this will be is best year yet.. I’m calling it!!!”

My brotha @obj sent this to me.. what acl? He’s looking real scary… this will be is best year yet.. I’m calling it!!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZJXBLqfVFn — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 2, 2021

Beckham is in search of a bounce-back season after being hampered by injuries during his two years in Cleveland. He spent 2019 playing through multiple injuries that required core surgery after the season. That being said, he still managed to break the 1,000-yard mark and collected four touchdowns — a testament to his raw talent.

Last season ended abruptly for Beckham with a torn ACL in October. Prior to the injury, Beckham recorded 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns, also adding a rushing score.

Baker Mayfield Comments on Chemistry With Beckham

While health has been a problem for Beckham, he’s also struggled to form strong chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“I think that took our bye week right in the middle of the season last year to really sit down and do a self-scout and for us to grow,” Mayfield said. “I’ve talked to Odell. He’s very happy with where he is in the rehab process. I’m happy for him. He looks good. He feels good. I’m looking forward to starting where we should.”

Mayfield surged down the stretch for the Browns, which happened to be without Beckham in the lineup following the injury. He rejected the notion that the offense was better without OBJ on the field.

“I would not say it is because we are not throwing to him. You look at you take one person off, you still have 10 other guys who are on the field. It is not about that. The narrative can be what it is, but we are looking forward to getting back to work together.”

Trade rumors have followed Beckham through his career and this offseason has been no different, with the three-time Pro Bowler being linked to the Buccaneers and Cardinals. However, the Browns have been fairly adamant that they expect Beckham back next season.

“I think he is a dynamic player who can be incredibly productive in this system so we are looking forward to getting him back healthy,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said earlier this offseason.

Browns Draft Receiver Anthony Schwartz in Third Round

Andrew Berry | End of Draft Day 2 Press ConferenceAndrew Berry addresses the media following day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft. #Draft21 2021-05-01T04:25:58Z

The Browns made a key addition to the wide receiver room in Anthony Schwartz, who they picked in the third round of the NFL Draft.

For his career, Schwartz — who was one of the fastest receivers in the draft — caught 117 passes for 1,433 yards and six touchdowns while at Aubrn. He also rushed 42 times for 323 yards and seven touchdowns.

“Anthony is very, very smart and a quick study,” Berry said. “The theme of Day 2 of the draft is speed. Anthony has world-class Olympic speed. He has all the things we desire to help us stretch the field. His best football is ahead of him.”

He’ll be a key addition alongside Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones — among others — in the Browns wide receiver room.

READ NEXT: Lakers Star LeBron James Lashes Out at NBA After Loss