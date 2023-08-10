Disgruntled Ex-Browns Star Gets Offer From Ravens

Former Cleveland Browns pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney visited the Baltimore Ravens earlier this week and walked away with an offer.

Clowney is one of the more notable free agents still available. He has shown that he can still make an impact when healthy and probably wouldn’t mind seeing the Browns twice per year.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports first reported Clowney’s offer from the Ravens.

Clowney burnt his bridge with the Browns on the way out. He took shots at both the coaching staff and Myles Garrett prior to the last game of the season, taking issue with what he felt was favoritism.

“You’re all trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that matters is winning,” Clowney told Cleveland.com. “Everybody got here for a reason, and we can all make plays. I know I am.”

Clowney later apologized for the comments but a return to the Browns appears highly unlikely, even with Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas going down with knee injuries that required surgery and will see them miss the start of the regular season.

Clowney played on a 1-year, $8 million deal with the Browns last season. It’s unknown what the Ravens offer is but it’s the first substantial interest that’s been reported for Clowney this offseason. As a veteran, Clowney could be passing time until training camp progresses a little further before signing the deal.

Browns Bulked Up Pass-Rush This Offseason With Za’Darius Smith, Ogbo Okoronkwo

Following the breakup with Clowney, one of the Browns’ top needs this offseason was to add a capable threat opposite of Myles Garrett. Cleveland was able to do that in the form of Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith and high-upside pass-rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo.

Smith got off to a scorching start last season, collecting 9.5 sacks through the first nine games with the Minnesota Vikings. However, his production fell off from there, notching just a half-sack the rest of the season. That was in part due to a knee injury Smith was playing through and he limped to the finish line of the season. Smith shared prior to camp that he’s healthy and ready to be a headache for opposing quarterbacks.

Okoronkwo lacks starting experience but has shown some high upside. He had five sacks last year with the Houston Texans. The new duo should more than fill the void left by Clowney, who had just two sacks last season.

Browns Defensive Line Gets Key Addition in Shelby Harris

The Browns added another key piece to their defensive line in Shelby Harris, who inked a deal with the Browns on August 9. Harris will be in line to start next to Dalvin Tomlinson, who also signed with the Browns as a free agent.

Harris, a seventh-round pick by the Raiders in 2014, played for the Seahawks last year and totaled 44 tackles, four pass breakups and two sacks. Harris posted an overall grade of 73.2 on Pro Football Focus, excelling as a run-stopper.

Outside of Garrett — who had 16 sacks — the Browns failed to get consistent pressure on the quarterback from their front four and were routinely gashed by opponents’ ground games. Under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, the defensive line will be in focus and he now has some stellar pieces to work with.