Browns Expected to Listen to Trade Offers for Starting WR

The Cleveland Browns are expected to at least listen to trade offers from other teams for wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Peoples-Jones has had a disappointing contract season. Despite being listed as the starting pass-catcher opposite Amari Cooper, Peoples-Jones has just six catches for 75 yards and has yet to find the end zone. He was held without a catch last week against the San Francisco 49ers. Elijah Moore (36) has more than double the targets that Peoples-Jones (15) has received this season.

The Browns could decide to ship out Peoples-Jones ahead of the trade deadline for the draft capital, per Brad Stainbrook of theOBR.com.

“Donovan Peoples-Jones is an interesting name to watch heading towards the deadline. While the Browns will not go out of the way to move Peoples-Jones, don’t rule out the possibility of the team listening to trade offers for the Michigan wide receiver who’s in his last year under contract with Cleveland,” Stainbrook reported. “The team wants to give more opportunities to younger players in the room, like rookie Cedric Tillman, and moving Peoples-Jones for a draft pick would allow for that to happen.”

Peoples-Jones’ struggles aren’t entirely his fault. The Browns have relied on backup quarterbacks PJ Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the past two games. Cleveland also had just 144 passing yards in the opening win against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was played in inclement weather.

Trading Peoples-Jones has its merits. He’s not getting work in Cleveland and he could perform elsewhere during a contract year, boosting his value. While this season hasn’t gone as planned, he notched 61 catches for 839 yards and three touchdowns last season. The Browns would get draft capital in return for a player who will more than likely depart as a free agent.

Browns Searching for Trade to Help Offensive Line

The Browns could also be buyers at the trade deadline as they search for help on the offensive line. The Browns are “scanning” the market for veteran offensive linemen but will not “reach” to get a deal done, per Stainbrook.

The upgrade would seemingly be at left tackle, where Jedrick Wills has struggled mightily. The Browns’ former first-round pick has registered a below-average grade of just 50.3 on Pro Football Focus. Both his skill and effort have been questioned.

“I just think you focus on the work and you focus on that practice just now and getting better with your technique,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on October 9 when asked about Wills. “When you’re playing tackle in this league, you’re going to have some moments where the other side gets you. There are some good rushers, as we all know, but he’s going to continue to battle and I think continue to get better.”

Cleveland picked up Wills’ fifth-year option this offseason. The deal will pay Wills $14.2 million in fully guaranteed money next season.

The Browns seem set at other spots along the line. Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio is expected to return this week after missing the matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. Bitonio had arthroscopic knee surgery during the Browns’ bye week. Ethan Pocic has held things down at center and Wyatt Teller has been sturdy at the other guard spot.

Rookie Dawand Jones stepped in for veteran Jack Conklin at the right tackle early in the season. Conklin suffered a season-ending ACL injury. Jones — who is a behemoth at 6-foot-8, 375 pounds — has been a very capable replacement.

Browns Still Awaiting Deshaun Watson’s Return

Play

Any trade the Browns make will be a moot point if quarterback Deshaun Watson doesn’t return from injury in a timely manner. On Wednesday, Watson spoke to reporters for the first time since injuring his shoulder in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans.

“It’s coming along. The arrow has been trending up,” Watson said. “So each and every day we’ve just been trying to get better and better and try to get as comfortable as possible.”

Watson has not practiced this week in preparation for the Indianapolis Colts. However, there is an expectation that he will play this week. The Browns are trying to keep their momentum rolling after a huge, upset win last week against the 49ers.