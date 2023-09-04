Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones Issues 1-Word Message Ahead of Opener

Donovan Peoples-Jones is heading into a critical season with the Cleveland Browns and issued a one-word message ahead of the year officially kicking off.

“Patience,” Peoples-Jones wrote on Instagram, accompanying a black and white photo of him in his Bronws uniform.

The message drew some responses from his teammates, including Elijah Moore, Sione Takitaki and the usually stoic Nick Chubb, who responded with some fire emojis.

Peoples-Jones enters the season as the team’s No. 2 wide receiver, playing opposite Amari Cooper. Peoples-Jones has turned into a draft steal for the Browns, who snagged him with a sixth-round pick back in 2020.

However, he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal and the Browns will have to decide whether or not they want to bring him back. He’s stepped up but the Browns will have a cap space squeeze next year and an extension might not be in the cards. DPJ has avoided talking about his future plans.

“I’m focused on the team and where the team goes. That’s my main focus,” Peoples-Jones said in July near the start of training camp. “I come out here, try to do my job, try to get better every day – listen to the coaches, and like I said, our main goal is to win games.”

Donovan Peoples-Jones Has Some New Company in Browns WR Corps

Peoples-Jones will likely have more competition for targets than he did a year ago. The Browns added Moore and Marquise Goodwin this offseason and Cooper will continue to see a large chunk of the target share.

That being said, the Browns trust Peoples-Jones and have been complimentary of his skill set.

“Donovan’s a guy that has made big plays, period, whether it’s versus the Bengals. He’s made big plays in games down the field, catches,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He has catch and run ability, someone that the quarterbacks really trust, know where he’s going to be. Very friendly target to throw the ball to.”

Peoples-Jones has also worked hard this offseason building his chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson through private offseason workouts, OTAs and training camp.

“His trust in me, my trust in him trusting me, knowing where I have to be each given play, and my trust in him knowing where he’s going to put the ball each given play, knowing he’s coming to me gives me a lot of confidence, and it’s good for the team, Peoples-Jones said.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Ready to Face Bengals in Week 1

The Browns have a challenging schedule out of the gate, facing three AFC North foes over the first four weeks. It starts with the Cincinnati Bengals, who have won the last two division titles and are a year removed from playing in the Super Bowl.

It will be a new-look Cincinnati squad, especially in the secondary with two new safeties. Peoples-Jones is ready for the challenge.

“It’s a different group, definitely, but we’re going to focus on doing what we got to do. We’ll study them, study their tendencies, and do what we have to do as well,” Peoples-Jones said. “It’s definitely a special one, you know, going into week one versus Cincinnati.”

Peoples-Jones has put up some solid games against the Bengals. He had 12 catches for 195 yards and a touchdown last season in the two matchups.