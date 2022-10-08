Browns Urged to Sign 3-Time Super Bowl Champion Linebacker

The Cleveland Browns‘ defense has already been significantly impacted at every level by injury, but an available linebacking legend could help to stop some of the proverbial bleeding.

Defensive captain and middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. lost his season after sustaining a torn quad against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. His injury has cost the Browns depth at the position, which they addressed by inserting Jacob Phillips at MLB and elevating Jordan Kunaszyk from the practice squad. But the team could, perhaps, do better by taking a look at the free agent market.

One option is Dont’a Hightower, the long-time New England Patriots linebacker who won three Super Bowls as an anchor of the defense.

Hightower Offers Browns Veteran Experience at LB Position

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report on Saturday, October 8, dubbed Hightower the third-best free agent still available and suggested the Browns would be the perfect fit.

While it will be hard to replace Walker’s leadership — he was instrumental as a glue guy for Cleveland — Hightower is one of [the] only free agents who could fill that void while also being able to make up for the loss of on-field production. Prior to going down … Walker had 13 tackles and two pass defenses in three games. Cleveland is leaning on Jacob Phillips to fill the void, but Walker’s absence was sorely felt in a 23-20 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons this past weekend. The club needs to sign a player who could potentially start if Phillips can’t step up, with Hightower able to provide this service at a minimal cost.

Hightower Produced Legendary Career For Patriots

For a portion of the offseason, it appeared that Hightower may land back in New England. However, ESPN reported in early September that the linebacker’s return to the Patriots wasn’t likely. It has gotten less so with each passing game.

New England drafted Hightower with a first-round selection in 2012 and he has spent his entire career with the franchise. Over the span of 117 games, Hightower has amassed 569 tackles, including 43 tackles for loss, 67 quarterback hits, 27 sacks, 18 defensed passes, two forced fumbles and one interception, per Pro Football Reference.

Hightower was named to two Pro-Bowl teams in 2016 and 2019, also earning second-team All Pro honors in 2016.

Were the LB to join the Browns, he would unite with another former All Pro in defensive end Myles Garrett, who is back on the field this weekend after missing last Sunday’s game against the Falcons due to injuries he sustained in a car wreck.

Garrett’s counterpart on the defensive line, pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, remains questionable for Cleveland’s home contest against the Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert, who leads the NFL’s top-ranked passing attack through four games.

Defensive back Greedy Williams, who returned to practice this week from IR, will not play against the Chargers, per Brad Stainbrook of The Orange and Brown Report.