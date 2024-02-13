The Cleveland Browns’ Early 2025 Super Bowl Odds Are a Bit Insulting

To say the Cleveland Browns had an up-and-down 2023 NFL season would be a vast understatement, to say the least.

Nevertheless, despite losing several key starters to season-ending injuries, most notably starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, four-time Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb, and two-time All-Pro offensive tackle Jack Conklin, the Browns were still one of the top teams in the AFC.

Riding a top-ranked defense led by NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and an offense led by a resurgent Joe Flacco, Cleveland tied for the second-best record in the conference at 11-6.

Sure, they were soundly defeated during Super Wild Card Weekend by the AFC South champion Houston Texans. But given what the Browns endured, the season still has to be seen as a success.

And despite having several notable names set to hit free agency and some salary cap concerns heading into the offseason, Cleveland seems poised to be a top contender yet again during the 2024 season.

However, the early 2025 Super Bowl odds at BetMGM don’t quite reflect that. At +5000, the Browns could make for a good investment. For those unfamiliar with sports betting, if you bet $100 and Cleveland wins the 2025 Super Bowl, you’d pocket $5000.

But it’s not exactly the greatest endorsement. In fact, those odds are only good for a tie for 18th among all NFL teams and only good for a tie for 10th among AFC squads.

The Cleveland Browns Only Have the 10th-Best 2025 Super Bowl Odds Among AFC Teams

a team to be proud of pic.twitter.com/Y52rfxzCva — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 9, 2024

It should come as no surprise that the back-to-back champion Kansas City Chiefs have the best 2025 Super Bowl odds among AFC teams at +750. And right behind them are the Baltimore Ravens (+850) and Buffalo Bills (+1200), each of whom lost to the eventual champs during the postseason.

Not many would expect the Browns to have better odds than those three teams. But look at the odds of every AFC franchise, and it’s clear that Kevin Stefanski’s squad is a little lower on the list than they probably should be.

Kansas City Chiefs (+750)

Baltimore Ravens (+850)

Buffalo Bills (+1200)

Cincinnati Bengals (+1400)

Miami Dolphins (+2000)

Houston Texans (+2500)

Los Angeles Chargers (+2500)

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3000)

New York Jets (+3000)

Cleveland Browns (+5000)

Indianapolis Colts (+5000)

Las Vegas Raiders (+8000)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+8000)

Denver Broncos (+10000)

Tennessee Titans (+15000)

New England Patriots (+15000)

Using these odds, the Browns would finish third in the AFC North behind the Ravens and Bengals and won’t even reach the NFL Playoffs as a wild-card team. While some of these placements seem justified, some seem a little off.

And oddsmakers certainly seem to think Jim Harbaugh is going to come in and completely turn the Chargers around in year one. And Cleveland having the same odds as the Colts? Come on now. But it actually looks even worse when taking the whole league into account.

The Browns Have the Same 2025 Super Bowl Odds as the Atlanta Falcons

For those wondering what the 2025 Super Bowl odds are for every NFL team and the odds of each to win its respective conference, here you go.

2025 Super Bowl Odds Team Super Bowl AFC NFC San Francisco 49ers +500 — +200 Kansas City Chiefs +750 +400 — Baltimore Ravens +850 +450 — Buffalo Bills +1200 +600 — Detroit Lions +1200 — +550 Cincinnati Bengals +1400 +700 — Dallas Cowboys +1600 — +750 Philadelphia Eagles +1600 — +750 Miami Dolphins +2000 +1000 — Green Bay Packers +2500 — +1200 Houston Texans +2500 +1200 — Los Angeles Chargers +2500 +1200 — Jacksonville Jaguars +300 +1600 — Los Angeles Rams +3000 — +1400 New York Jets +3000 +1600 — Chicago Bears +4000 — +1800 Minnesota Vikings +4000 — +1800 Atlanta Falcons — Cleveland Browns +5000 +2500 — Indianapolis Colts +5000 +2500 — New Orleans Saints +6600 — +3000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6600 — +3000 Seattle Seahawks +8000 — +3500 Las Vegas Raiders +8000 +4000 — Pittsburgh Steelers +8000 — Arizona Cardinals +8000 — +4000 Denver Broncos +10000 +6600 — New York Giants +15000 — +6600 Tennessee Titans +15000 +8000 — Washington Commanders +15000 — +6600 New England Patriots +15000 +10000 — Carolina Panthers +25000 — +10000

As you can see, the Browns have the same odds to win the 2025 Super Bowl as the Atlanta Falcons. Yes, the same Falcons who finished in third place in a weak NFC South with a record of 7-10.

Again, while the odds aren’t overly flattering, putting a little coin down on Cleveland early could yield a strong return.