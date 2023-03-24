Jets Fans Blast Elijah Moore Over His Statement After Trade to the Browns

New Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore wrote a message to his old team the New York Jets and his new team and their fans on Twitter, to mixed reactions.

Elijah Moore Thanked New York & Said He’s Excited to Get to Work in Cleveland

.@e_moore03 has touched down in The Land 📍 pic.twitter.com/JkPokRUFOm — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 23, 2023

In a series of tweets, wide receiver Elijah Moore expressed his gratitude to the New York Jets and their fans and said he’s excited to be a part of the Dawg Pound in Cleveland.

In a tweet, Moore wrote, “Dawg pounddddd what’s goooooood,” followed by a series of emojis.

Then in a video, Moore added, “Yo, yo, Elijah Moore checking in. Dawg Pound, I’m ready. I’m ready for it. I’m ready to get to work. Let’s get it, man.”

Finally, Moore wrote a lengthy statement in a third tweet, saying he’ll miss his brothers in New York, but he’s ready to give his “heart and soul” to Cleveland.

Moore writes:

Grateful. I want to start by thanking God for the blessings he has bestowed upon me and my family. Thank you to the Jets organization for taking a chance on me. This opportunity has meant the world to me and will never be forgotten. Jets Nation — every Sunday was the honor of a lifetime. New York will always hold a special place in my heart. To my teammates — what’s understood doesn’t have to be explained. Came in as teammates and leaving as family. I’ll miss suiting up with you each week. The memories and brotherhood will last a lifetime. Proud of all you boys. Thank you. Go crazy. Dawg Pound and the city of Cleveland — I’m going to give you my heart and soul. Let’s get to work. Glee!

Cleveland traded their second-round draft pick, No. 42 overall, to the New York Jets in exchange for Moore and the Jets’ third-round pick, 74th overall.

Some Jets Fans Say Good Riddance

Moore was generally pretty unhappy in New York because he thought he wasn’t getting the ball enough. Moore requested to be traded in October 2022 because he was “frustrated with his role and usage,” according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, but Rapoport said at the time that the Jets had “no plans at all to trade him.”

When asked about his chemistry with quarterback Zach Wilson in an interview around the time of his trade request, Moore replied, “I couldn’t even tell you. I don’t get the ball. I don’t know.”

So in the replies to Moore’s tweets about leaving the Jets and heading to Cleveland, a lot of Jets fans are not that sorry to see him go.

“Have fun, Browns fans, he will turn on your team about five games into next season,” wrote one Jets fan.

Another fan wrote, “What happens when you are unhappy with your catches over there?”

A third added, “Man, I’m glad the Jets go nowhere near a contract extension for him. You can see already how much drama there would be. Loved you Elijah, but you killed it for me. Good luck.”

“Just make sure he gets more than 1 touch a game or he’s gonna cry,” wrote a fourth fan.

A fifth went off on Moore, calling him selfish, writing, “Browns fans, if you’re really into a guy who’s more concerned about his targets than wins and will tweet annoying bible quotes night and day, you got your man. Most selfish guy I’ve seen in 50 years of watching football. Good luck w him.”

A Lot of Browns Fans Are Excited

Conversely, the Cleveland fans on Twitter are pretty pumped about acquiring Moore, who is a young, speedy wide receiver.

“Welcome to the team. I’m pumped to see you on the field this season on a team that’s gonna give you more opportunities than your last,” wrote one fan.

Another added, “Welcome to C-town. We will always have your back, as long as you play hard and respect the city. If you can do that, we will be your family. Have a great season.”

Nick Karns of the Barking Browns Show made a bold prediction about Moore’s Cleveland debut in the Browns’ home opener, writing, “That’ll do it folks. The Browns win their home opener 28-17. Elijah Moore’s Browns debut was a big one! 103 yards 1TD on 6 catches. It really makes you wonder what the Jets were thinking when they traded him away.”

Dawgs by Nature added, “Welcome in! You are about to see what real football fans are like here in Cleveland!”

Another fan wrote, “Hopefully you’re part of something special this year! I thought we’d have to give up way more to get you..but thankfully you’re a Brown. Excited for what’s to come.”

Moore will face his old team in the 2023 season. While the dates and times are not set yet, the season’s opponents were announced in January and the Browns will take on the Jets at home sometime this season.