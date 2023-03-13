Browns Rumors: Team Interested in ‘Affordable’ WR With ‘Tremendous Upside’

Fans, analysts and personnel all know the Cleveland Browns are looking to add some speed at the wide receiver position in 2023. A new report says that the Cleveland Browns are interested in trading for wide receiver Elijah Moore from the New York Jets.

Elijah Moore Has Asked to Be Traded From the New York Jets

In October 2022, per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore requested to be traded because he was “frustrated with his role and usage,” but Rapoport said at the time that the Jets had “no plans at all to trade him.”

But a March 10 report from Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot speculates that maybe the Jets are ready to trade Moore now.

“[Elijah Moore] was on the Browns’ radar at the trade deadline last season when the wideout asked to be traded. The Jets weren’t ready at the time, but maybe they will be now,” writes Cabot.

Cabot points out that at 22 years old — Moore turns 23 at the end of March — not only does Moore have “tremendous upside potential” but he’s also a “tremendous bargain” because the Browns won’t have to spend an arm and a leg to acquire him. They would have to pay him under $2 million in both 2023 and 2024 and Cabot thinks the Browns could probably pick him up for “a reasonable draft pick.”

Dawg Pound Daily agrees with the fact that Moore is maybe “the most affordable” option for the Browns. They also think that he fits the Browns’ needs “better than any other” potential free agent or trade pick-up.

But no matter where he is playing, Moore has said that he just wants to help his team win games, he just wants to get more opportunities to do that.

In an interview after the trade request news hit, reporters asked Moore about his chemistry with quarterback Zach Wilson and he replied, “I don’t even know, I couldn’t even tell you. I don’t get the ball. I don’t know.”

In the same interview, when asked if his trade request still stood, Moore said, “It doesn’t really matter. I’m here and while I’m here I want to do the best I can. I want to help my teammates out, I love all my brothers.”

Elijah Moore Hasn’t Really Proven Himself in the NFL Yet

In two seasons with the New York Jets, the Ole Miss alum caught 80 passes for just 984 yards and six touchdowns over 27 games, which are not exactly the flashiest numbers. However, part of Moore’s wanting to be traded is due to lack of usage, so maybe he’s just not getting enough chances to put up better numbers.

While at Ole Miss, Moore was a first-team All American in 2020. Over three seasons, he notched nearly 2500 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.

What remains to be seen is what the New York Jets do in regards to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, the Jets and Rodgers are “essentially done” working out a trade, so “if Rodgers wants to be a Jet, he will be a Jet.”

If the Jets land Rodgers, will they want to hang on to Moore? Jets X Factor isn’t so sure; they think Rodgers’ teammate Allen Lazard may be lining up to replace Moore after Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that Lazard is “waiting to see where Aaron Rodgers wins up. Rogers’ destination will be a factor for Lazard, one of the top free-agent receivers, but he’ll make the best decision for himself.”

Either way, a lot of things should be decided in the next couple of days. The NFL’s free agent negotiating period opens Monday, March 3 at noon Eastern time and runs through the start of the new League year on Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. Eastern.