Browns Send Message on Odell Beckham Joining AFC Rival

The Odell Beckham Jr. is officially over for the Cleveland Browns and the former Pro Bowl wide receiver is hoping a change of scenery will spike his production.

Where that exactly will be is still to be determined, with Beckham subject to waivers on Monday. What Beckham would not like is landing with a team at the top of the waiver order, like Houston, Detroit or Miami.

The #Browns have officially released WR Odell Beckham Jr. per @RapSheet. He’ll head to waivers now. pic.twitter.com/kiRb9XiscO — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) November 5, 2021

He wants to play for a contender and is likely set on trying to prove to the Browns — and everyone else — that he can still be a productive receiver. If he clears waivers, he’d be a free agent, free to sign wherever he wants.

The Browns officially announced they were parting ways with Beckham on Friday after excusing him from practice the last two days.

“After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said in a statement. “We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we’ve just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career.”

Myles Garrett Not Worried About Facing Odell Beckham

Beckham has been linked to the Saints, Raiders, 49ers and Seahawks, but there’s the possibility he lands within the AFC North. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson appeared to make a reference to Beckham’s upcoming availability once the reports spread that the Browns would be releasing him.

“I can’t do nothing for y’all @ the Ravens, not meeee,” Jackson tweeted. “I can’t do nothing.”

I can’t do nothing for y’all @ the @ravens not meeee🤣🤣 I can’t do nothing — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) November 5, 2021

If Beckham does in fact land with an AFC contender, Myles Garrett and the Browns aren’t worried.

“It might happen but I’m not worried about it. I’m not scared about it. There are great receivers everywhere that we have to worried about,” Garrett told reporters on Friday. “We know what he can do and practice with him all the time, but there’s no need to worry about where he could go. We have a game plan and we already have some dominant receivers we have to worry about. No need to worry about the possibility of him going anywhere else. Twitter is going to make up enough stories as it is.”

#Browns Myles Garrett says he’s not scared about OBJ landing with an AFC contender. pic.twitter.com/JlviNx8tQY — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 5, 2021

The Saints (+300), Raiders (+350), Ravens (+400), Patriots (+500) and Rams (+600) are the favorites to land Beckham, per SportsLine.

Odell Beckham Asked for Trade Multiple Times

Beckham is now out of Cleveland and it’s long overdue. The polarizing pass-catcher asked for a trade multiple times over the last year, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

A source told cleveland.com that Beckham asked to be traded multiple times, including in the offseason when he was coming off surgery to repair a torn ACL. He asked again after the Steelers game, which cleveland.com has reported multiple times, in which he caught one pass for 6 yards.

Beckham’s time in a Browns uniform ended with 114 catches for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns.