Browns Make Final Call on DeAndre Hopkins-Deshaun Watson Reunion

Despite a wave of new rumors, the Cleveland Browns are definitively out of the DeAndre Hopkins free agency sweepstakes, per a noted team insider.

The Browns were once the favorite to land Hopkins after some public comments from quarterback Deshaun Watson courting his former pass-catcher. However, Cleveland has looked like a long-shot for Hopkins in recent weeks. The team has not hosted the former All-Pro for a visit and appears ready to roll with their current group of receivers.

The Browns were inserted back into the rumor mill after ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio said Cleveland is “lurking” as a potential suitor.

“Carolina’s lurking, Cleveland is lurking for sure. But if I’m DeAndre Hopkins, do I want to go to Carolina with a rookie [quarterback]? Do I want to go to Cleveland?” Paolantonio said during an appearance on ESPN Radio on June 27. “Or do I want to go to New England where I can be coached by Bill Belichick?”

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com took issue with that report and set the record straight on Hopkins.

“I think they’re completely out on DeAndre Hopkins,” Cabot said during an appearance on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland on June 29. “Somebody got that all revved up against [Wednesday] and it’s funny. Sometimes people wait until the national media says something. But if I’m telling you they aren’t in on DeAndre Hopkins, you can take that to the bank.”

Injury Could Potentially Change Browns’ Mindset on DeAndre Hopkins

#Browns Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t be specific about interest in DeAndre Hopkins but says he really likes his WR corps pic.twitter.com/BFB5fjDE9K — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 30, 2023

Cabot was fairly absolute with her assessment of the situation but did add a caveat.

“I have qualified it by saying that in the event of serious injury to a key player — Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, or Elijah Moore — then maybe they would get interested,” Cabot said. “But short of that, they are not in on the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes.”

The Browns made some significant additions to their wide receiver room this offseason and have been clear that they feel good about their potential.

“I really, really like our wide receiver room,” he told reporters when asked about Hopkins in May. “I love the guys that are in there. [General manager Andrew Berry] and his crew are always looking at every avenue and that type of thing. So I won’t comment specifically on the player, other than to say I really like our roster.”

The main draw when it comes to the idea of Hopkins is his previous experience playing with Watson. The two played together from 2017-19 with the Houston Texans. Hopkins thrived during that span, catching 315 passes for 4,115 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Elijah Moore Key Reason for Browns’ Lack of Interest in DeAndre Hopkins

Play

One player that has the Browns feeling good about next season is Moore, who has the potential for a breakout season with Watson as his quarterback.

Moore has impressed this offseason and the Browns are confident that a change of scenery after a tumultuous season with the New York Jets will get him back on track.

“Elijah’s unique in his skill set, he has great athleticism, both short area athleticism and his ability to run and have great speed and the thing that I’ve been most impressed with with him physically is his ability to catch the ball,” Browns receivers coach Chad O’Shea said during minicamp.

The Browns have been experimenting with moving Moore all over the field and he should have lots of opportunities to put up a career year.