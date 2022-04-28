New Team Emerges in Trade Talks for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

The trade market for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to heat up when the NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday and the New York Giants are being teased as a potential suitor for the former top pick.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com says the Giants haven’t been specifically mentioned in any trade talks as of yet but make sense as a destination after deciding not to pick up the fifth-year option of QB Daniel Jones. Here’ what Cabot had to say about New York throwing their hat in the ring for Mayfield:

The Giants haven’t been mentioned in trade talks for Mayfield, but it wouldn’t be the craziest notion in the world to consider upgrading from Jones, their No. 6 overall pick in 2019, this season and getting off to a stronger start. The Giants might also consider using their No. 5 or No. 7 overall pick on a QB, but [head coach Brian] Daboll could do a lot worse than Mayfield — who went 11-5 in 2020 and beat the Steelers in the Wild Card round — as his starter this season. Daboll, who helped turn Josh Allen into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and an MVP candidate, might be able to work his magic on Mayfield and get him back to his second-half of 2020 level and his rookie prowess.

Browns Could Look to Get Kadarius Toney in Trade

The sticking point for many teams has been Mayfield’s salary of nearly $19 million for next season. By eating some of that money, the Browns could get a mid-round pick in return and maybe even a player. The Giants have been shopping former first-round pick Kadarius Toney, who could be a nice fit in the Browns offense, albeit he comes with some concerns.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported that there were some internal issues with Toney that has led the Giants to shop him after just one season.

“His commitment came into question behind the scenes during his rookie year due to lack of playbook study, poor meeting behavior and frequent injuries,” Leonard wrote pon April 22. “The high-maintenance wideout hasn’t shown up to any of the team’s offseason program yet under first-year coach Brian Daboll, either. So the Giants are trying to move last year’s No. 20 overall pick.”

It wouldn’t be the first time the Browns have taken a shot on a former first-round that didn’t have success in their first stop. Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry has been willing to take chances before and Toney — who ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at his Pro Day — would be a solid weapon for the Deshaun Watson-led offense. The question would be if a change of scenery would fix some of those off-field issues.

Seahawks, Panthers Frontrunners for Mayfield Trade

While the Giants have yet to officially throw their hat in the ring for the Mayfield sweepstakes, the Panthers and Seahawks have been two teams circling the wagons on a deal for the former Browns’ starter.

While Mayfield is coming off a down year, he’s shown high upside at times and is a proven commodity in the NFL — unlike what has been characterized as a fairly bland QB draft class.

After setting the rookie touchdown record during his first season and he led the team to their first postseason berth in nearly two decades in 2020. However, last season Mayfield was injured for most of the year, tossing just 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, slumping down the stretch as the team finished 8-9.