Proposed Trade Sees Browns Landing $68 Million Pro Bowl Defender

The Cleveland Browns have a hole in the middle of their defense and well-paid Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett could play a big role in filling it.

The Browns were linked to Jarrett in a proposed trade from Bleacher Report which was part of an article titled “NFL trade packages to create the next great defenses.” The move would send a 2022 second-round pick — No. 44 overall — and 2023 third-round pick to Atlanta for the big man, who is in the last year of his contract.

Jarrett — who comes in at 6-foot and 305 pounds — knows how to get to the quarterback. He has 26.5 careers sacks, including a 7.5-sack Pro Bowl campaign in 2019. He’s added over 50 tackles per season and double-digit quarterback hits every season since 2017. Most importantly, Jarett has been healthy, not missing a start over the last three seasons.

As Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine points out, the Browns have elite pieces at every level of the defense — from cornerback Denzel Ward to defensive end Myles Garrett and 2021 second-round linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Ballentine had to say about the proposed deal:

Grady Jarrett’s raw numbers were down last year, but he’s still one of the best in the business. Jarrett notched just one sack for the Atlanta Falcons this past season, but he was still fifth among all defensive tackles in ESPN’s pass rush win rate metric. The Falcons moved to a 3-4 base alignment, which could explain some of the dip in production. The pass-rushing trio of Garrett, Clowney and Jarrett would be a nightmare for opposing offenses.

Browns Need to Rebuild Defensive Tackle Position

The defensive tackle spot will need some attention this offseason from the Browns. Impending free agent Malik Jackson didn’t have an overly impressive season and was on just a one-year deal and is 32 years old. His running mate, Malik McDowell, was arrested this offseason in a bizarre naked encounter with police. He already had a checkered past, so it’s unlikely the Browns will bring him back.

“We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information,” the Browns said in a statement following the arrest. “We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time.”

It’s unfortunate, considering McDowell was a good story during the Browns disappointing season. He started 14 games, notching 33 tackles and three sacks from his defensive tackle spot.

Browns Need to Re-Sign Jadeveon Clowney`

The Browns also have some work to do at defensive end, with Clowney set to become a free agent for the fourth time in as many years. The former top overall pick notched seven sacks last season and remained relatively healthy, which had not been the case in years past.

Clowney has expressed interest in returning, but could potentially cash in as a free agent this offseason after a successful one-year stint in Cleveland. Building on the pressure to re-sign Clowney is the fact that prized backup Takkarist McKinley was also on a one-year deal but tore his Achilles late in the year.

PFF predicts the Browns will bring back Clowney on a one-year, $15 million deal with $12 million guaranteed.