Chiefs Coach Speaks Out About Altercation With Browns Defender

Kansas City Chiefs coach Greg Lewis spoke up this week after being fined for his role in a shoving match with Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison.

Lewis was initially not punished for the encounter with Harrison, who was ejected when he pushed the Chiefs running backs coach along the sideline following a tackle. Harrison received a $12,128 fine, while the amount of Lewis’ fine — which was announced after Harrison’s — was not disclosed. NFL Network previously reported Lewis would not be fined.

The NFL fined #Browns safety Ronnie Harrison $12,128 for last week's shoving match with #Chiefs RBs coach Greg Lewis, who wasn't fined by the league but received a warning that any subsequent violations will result in discipline, according to team and league sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 18, 2021

Lewis has been quiet about the incident but recently shared his thoughts about what happened, expressing remorse.

“As a parent, I need to be a better example and defuse the situation — and that’s how I looked at it, that I was going over there to get him (Edwards-Helaire) out, and it didn’t end up that way,” Lewis said, per the Kansas City Star. “It’s something that I shouldn’t have been a part of, but it happened.”

Lewis assured that he would not be finding the spotlight for that kind of physical altercation again.

“I’ve moved on from it,” Lewis said. “I’ve spoken with Coach Reid, I’ve spoken with the NFL, and from that standpoint, it’s not going to happen again from me.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid explained the incident from his point of view after the Week 1 matchup.

“He was on the chest of our player. [Lewis] was trying to get him off, and he didn’t want to get off,” Reid said. “[Lewis] kind of lifted him just a little bit and he got hit. [Lewis] was there to help get that fella who was leaning on our guy. That’s why there was a penalty, right? The officials fixed it, which I thought was important. You don’t do that on our sideline. You don’t do that to our guys, bottom line.”

The Browns were clear that they felt Lewis got off scot-free and should have received some sort of punishment, especially considering their starting safety missed most of the game.

“Ronnie can’t retaliate,” Browns center and NFLPA president JC Tretter said. “You can’t be the second one in those instances. You’re always going to get called for that. But we can’t have opposing coaches putting their hands on opposing players.”

Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett had a similar take to Tretter.

“I didn’t see it when it happened,” Garrett said. “I was just trying to get my guy out of there, because I saw he was tangled up and I saw him getting pushed and he pushed and I was like, ‘We don’t need any of that for our team, we’ve got to be smarter than that.’ Tried to get him out of the situation. He should get the same treatment that our players get, he should be tossed out of the game just like Ronnie.”

Browns Defense Looking to Hit Its Stride

The Browns rebuilt their defensive unit this offseason but it hasn’t quite paid off yet. The Chiefs and even undermanned Texans were able to move the ball, causing many to point the finger at defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

However, it might just take some time for a unit with so many new faces to mesh.

“I think we are moving in the right direction. We just have to find our rhythm,” Browns safety John Johnson III said on Thursday. “Guys have to be out there together, and we have to play off of one another. Everyone has to really lock in and do their job. Each one-11th has to do their job. I think we are moving in the right direction.”

#Browns S John Johnson III on early criticism of defense. pic.twitter.com/MXZVDnBH3m — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 23, 2021

The Browns will have another test this week against rookie quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. Cleveland are a touchdown favorite for the matchup.

