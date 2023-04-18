Browns CB Greg Newsome Called Out Over Trade Demand Rebuttal

Greg Newsome has said he never wanted a trade but the Cleveland Browns cornerback did in fact want to be moved, per NFL insider Mike Florio.

Newsome and his agent have both refuted the claim that he was seeking a trade. The insider who initially reported the news has deleted the tweet and apologized. But Florio was firm is saying there was more to it than Newsome is letting on. Florio said that Newsome “definitely” wanted to be traded.

“Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, Newsome wanted a trade. As the source explained it, Newsome fired agent Damarius Bilbo after Bilbo was unable to engineer a trade. Newsome is now represented by Drew Rosenhaus,” Florio reported via Pro Football Talk.

The report came out shortly after Newsome took the stand for a press conference in Berea and spoke about the rumors.

“I was mad. I really just don’t think people really, truly understand how much–first of all, Cleveland means to me,” Newsome said. “Getting drafted here, the fans embracing me right away. I really just don’t understand something like that. I wouldn’t do that. I truly adore Cleveland. I was definitely mad.”

He also responded to the latest report from Florio on Twitter, writing: “So obviously you didn’t listen to my media session today.”

Greg Newsome Finds Support on Twitter After Latest Trade Talk

Browns fans had Newsome’s back after Florio’s report, sounding off in the comment section.

“Florio isn’t worried about truth. Especially when it comes to Cleveland,” one fan wrote. “We’re all glad you’re on the squad man. This season is going to be fun.”

Others also called out Florio’s report, alluding to a personal problem he may have with the Browns.

“Florio’s got an axe to grind with Cleveland,” another commenter wrote. “He hated the Deshaun Watson deal, he’s basically trolling at this point.”

In Florio’s defense, Newsome did not want to get into details about why he changed agents, dubbing it a personal choice.

“I didn’t change agents to try to get out of here. I changed agents because I think for my career, it will help me in the long run,” Newsome said. “I changed agents just for personal reasons.”

Greg Newsome Ready to Work With New Browns Coordinator Jim Schwartz

Rosenhaus is a powerful agent and has been involved with players seeking trades previously. There may be some truth that Newsome pondered a trade — especially considering his disdain for the role he played last season as a slot corner. However, he appears to be entering the new year with a new mindset, especially with veteran defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz running the show.

“I think that was last year’s issue. Now, with a new defensive coordinator, just being able to sit down, talk to him, see a new scheme and things like that,” Newsome said. “I feel like last year, I was more of a linebacker in certain instances than an actual cornerback. Talking to Jim Schwartz and being able to get in his new scheme, I feel like we will work very well together.”

Only time will tell where Newsome truly sits on the issue. But the reality for the Browns is that they have three cornerbacks they really like in Newsome, Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson, and will work hard to make sure they all have the right role.