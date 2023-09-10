Browns CB Greg Newsome Calls Out Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase After Win

The Cleveland Browns were talkative after their Week 1 drubbing of the Cincinnati Bengals, and they earned the right.

Cornerback Greg Newsome II took to social media almost immediately following his team’s 24-3 victory, in which the Browns defense held the Bengals’ high-powered offensive attack to just 142 total yards.

“Cleveland is Cleveland,” Newsome posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Newsome’s post was a direct shot at Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who finished the day with a modest five catches for 39 yards — by far the most success any Cincinnati pass-catcher had all afternoon.

Chase offered some inflammatory comments during a late-week interview ahead of the intra-Ohio matchup, which was clearly locker room material for what appears to be a tough Browns secondary.

“It’s just the hooping and hollering about the Cleveland Browns,” Chase said on Thursday, September 7. “I was about to call them the elves. But, yeah.”

A reporter followed up with a question about whether Chase is tired of hearing “all this talk” about the Bengals’ lack of success against the Browns.

“I don’t really hear it. I don’t really pay attention to it,” Chase said. “Because Cleveland is Cleveland.”

Grant Delpit Leads Way in Dominant Browns Secondary

Cleveland’s defense was impenetrable at every level Sunday, but it all started with the play of the revamped defensive front. The Browns finished the afternoon with 10 quarterback hits, four of which came from new defensive end Za’Darius Smith, and two sacks. One sack came from free agent acquisition Ogbo Okoronkwo and the other, predictably, from Pro Bowler Myles Garrett.

The entire Browns secondary was outstanding, holding Bengals QB Joe Burrow to 14-of-31 passing for 82 yards. Backup quarterback Jake Browning was 0-of-1 after Cincinnati threw in the towel and pulled Burrow late in the fourth quarter. However, safety Grant Delpit was the star of the show.

Delpit led the defense with eight tackles, including one for loss. He also logged a pass breakup in the red zone in defense of wideout Tee Higgins, who the Browns shutout on the day. Delpit also logged one of the team’s 10 QB hits. The safety left the game at one point with what appeared to be a lower leg injury, though he was able to return.

Browns CB Denzel Ward Shows Out After Nearly Missing Game with Concussion

Cornerback Denzel Ward, who Chase called out specifically leading into the game, logged four tackles and a pass breakup. Ward was questionable for much of the week as he navigated the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Free agent defensive tackle Shelby Harris continued a theme on the Browns defense Sunday of new players offering meaningful contributions. Harris debuted solidly after joining the team just one month ago, finishing the afternoon with three tackles, including one for loss.