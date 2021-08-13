Former Browns Star Not Excited About Return to Cleveland

Jabrill Peppers was drafted in the first round by the Browns and spent two seasons in Cleveland before being dealt to the New York Giants as part of the deal that brought Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland.

Peppers and the Giants will face off against the Browns next week in a preseason tilt, but he hasn’t had the return date circled on his calendar. Frankly, it sounds like he could care less about facing his former team.

“You know, not really,” Peppers said when asked about facing the Browns. “It will just be nice to bang and compete against someone other than your own teammates. I think we have those guys and New England, so I’m going into them both the same way, gotta work on my technique, my fundamentals against other good players who are not your teammates. That’ll add to the competition aspect of it, but that’s about it.”





Play



Jabrill Peppers: Kadarius Toney is quick, 'great ball skills' | New York Giants Safety Jabrill Peppers addressed the media Wednesday from Giants training camp about rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Subscribe to the Giants YT Channel: bit.ly/3dcF4jo For More Giants NFL Action: bit.ly/3fyb8QO #NYGiants #TogetherBlue #NFL #Giants For more Giants action: giants.com/ Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/newyorkgiants/ Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/nygiants/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/Giants Follow… 2021-08-11T19:21:44Z

Peppers started 29 games through his first two seasons with the Browns, although his rookie year was spent as part of Cleveland’s 0-16 squad. A lot has changed since then, with the Browns being touted as a Super Bowl contender and Peppers finding a significant role in the Giants’ defense. Peppers started 14 games last season, collecting a career-high 91 tackles, 11 passes defensed and 2.5 sacks. He also had one interception.

Browns Keeping Starters Fresh in Preseason





Play



Kevin Stefanski: "We're just going to do what we think is right for the Cleveland Browns" Head Coach Kevin Stefanski addresses the media before practice on August 12th, 2021. #TrainingCampBackdrop 2021-08-12T19:15:07Z

The first preseason game for the Browns is on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Don’t expect to see many familiar faces, with head coach Kevin Stefanski planning to sit the majority of his starters.

“The plan will be to rest the majority of the starters. I look at it as a great opportunity for young and old players to go out there and compete against a different color jersey,” Stefanski told reporters on Thursday. “It is always fun to see the guys out there, making plays and seeing their teammates get excited about it. Looking forward to the experience of that first preseason game and seeing the guys out there. It is all part of a teaching progression and a learning progression. We will learn from the good and the bad that occurs. Also, it is all part of the evaluation process.”

With Baker Mayfield not expected to suit up, Case Keenum will draw the start at quarterback, with Kyle Lauletta backing him up.

Odell Beckham Seems Unlikely to Play in Preseason

Peppers was traded for Beckham, who has had a fairly turbulent ride so far in Cleveland. Despite breaking the 1,000-yard mark, OBJ’s first year was underwhelming with the Browns and his second ended early with a torn ACL.

Beckham has looked good coming off the injury but his status for the start of the season is uncertain. He’s been limited in 7-on-7 drills and was very clear that he wouldn’t rush back.

“At this point, we’re just running our race,” Beckham said on July 25. “I feel like in the past, I’ve been caught up in this question. I’m not really here for it anymore. Whenever I’m ready to get out on the field, that’s when it will be. Whenever the team, the docs, my team, gets cleared, we’ll be ready to go. Whenever that is, Week 1, Week 17, I don’t know. Whenever we’re ready, we’ll be ready.”

READ NEXT: Nets Starter Throws Shade at Lakers After Busy Offseason