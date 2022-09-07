Browns’ Brissett Sends Strong Message to Baker Mayfield Ahead of Matchup

Quarterback drama is a staple of locker rooms across the NFL, though the Cleveland Browns could host a master class in the subject for most of the league at this point.

First, Cleveland pursued a trade for Deshaun Watson. Then Baker Mayfield requested a trade of his own, which the Browns denied. Next, it appeared Watson was out of the team’s reach until a godfather offer of $230 million fully guaranteed brought the former Houston Texans QB into the fold. The Browns then tried to deal Mayfield, but were unsuccessful for months after tipping their hand and surrendering much of their leverage in trade talks.

Finally, Cleveland pulled the trigger on a deal to send Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers, who the Browns just happen to open the season against this Sunday. To top it all off, the NFL suspended Watson for the first 11 games of the year due to player code of conduct violations, leaving his backup to take the heat of a Week 1 matchup with Mayfield.

But when it comes to all the drama, aforementioned Browns backup QB Jacoby Brissett isn’t having any of it. Media members asked Brissett about all the swirling storylines surrounding Mayfield and his former team, and how the increased attention has impacted Brissett and his preparation.

“I was not here with [Mayfield] last year, so I do not care really,” Brissett responded.

Mayfield Has Taunted Browns Loudly Ahead of Week 1 Showdown

While Brissett has chosen to play it cool on the high road, Mayfield has been far less nonchalant about squaring off with his former franchise in the first NFL game he will ever play for a different organization.

On August 29, reporter Cynthia Frelund appeared on the Around the NFL podcast. During her time on the show, Frelund said that Mayfield was fired up about a chance for revenge on the Browns, employing the use of expletives to make sure his point was understood.

“I said, ‘Go kick some butt, especially Week 1, I cannot wait,’” Frelund said. “He used some expletives, and I was like, ‘I just hope you’re ready. And he said, “I’m going to f*** them up.'”

Mayfield later denied the accuracy of Frelund’s report. However, he subsequently went on to independently conjure and produce t-shirts with some subtle, and not so subtle, digs at the Browns as the primary themes. One shirt included the slogan “off the leash,” which was accompanied by a graphic of a broken dog collar. The t-shirts are currently available for sale.

Brissett Has Extensive, Yet Shaky History as NFL Starter

While Mayfield and his team are concerning themselves with merchandising, Brissett is preparing to start just his sixth NFL game in the last two years-plus.

Brissett owns a career record of 14-23 as a starter, including a 2-3 mark he set as a member of the Miami Dolphins last season. He was 11-19 across four campaigns with the Indianapolis Colts, though he did not start a single contest in either 2018 or 2020. He was 1-1 as a rookie with the New England Patriots in 2016.

For his career, Brissett has thrown for 7,742 yards with a 60.2% completion rate and 36 touchdowns compared to 17 interceptions, per Pro Football Reference. He’s also carried the ball for 653 yards and 13 touchdowns.