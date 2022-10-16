Browns Make Final Call on Benching Jacoby Brissett After Patriots Loss

Jacoby Brissett struggled mightily against the New England Patriots but the Cleveland Browns are not considering benching him.

Brissett threw for 266 yards, completing 21 of his 45 passes. What was more concerning were his turnovers, accounting for three in all — two interceptions and one fumble.

“As you know, we put a huge premium on trying to win that turnover battle week in and week out. We have to take care of the rock on the offensive side,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We have to take it away on the defensive side. We just didn’t do either. We had a giveaway on punt team, as well. You are not going to win games with that type of turnover margin, as everybody knows. Jacoby understands you have to take care of the ball, and it is as simple as that.”

Stefanski added that he has put no consideration into the idea of benching Brissett in favor of backup Joshua Dobbs, responding with a swift “no.” He instead took blame for the team underperforming.

“Bottom line is we gotta put a plan together and put the guys in position to make plays,” Stefanski said.

Brissett on Performance: ‘Just Not Good Enough’

Brissett was performing better than expected early on this season but has hit a major skid with his turnovers costing the Browns wins.

“Just not good enough. Making bad decisions with the ball,” Brissett said after the Browns fell to 2-4. “We win together. We lose together. I feel like everyone had their handprint on this one.”

Brissett was one of the players to address the team in the locker room after the game but didn’t want to share what was said.

“That’ll stay in the locker room, but we’re moving on and getting ready for our next opponent,” Brissett told reporters.

Browns star Myles Garrett said he appreciated Brissett stepping up in the locker room following the loss in an effort to get everyone on the same page.

“The man loves his team, he loves football and he loves being here,” Garrett said. “He wants to win bad and it means a lot to him.”

Despite their recent skid, the Browns are still in the mix in the AFC North. The Ravens and Bengals are tied atop the division at 3-3. Cleveland can make up some ground with a game against Baltimore next week.

“This week is the most important week of the season,” Brissett said. “It’s all we have. It’s going to take a complete focus and commitment from this group and I think that’s what we’ll get.”

Defense Struggles Again Against Patriots Backup QB

While Brissett has struggled, the defense has continued to disappoint. Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe passed for 309 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Browns. He had recorded just 287 yards in his previous two games.

The run defense did improve for most of the afternoon after getting gashed for nearly 450 yards over the previous two weeks, but a 31-yard touchdown by Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson was a momentum-swinging play. In all, New England rushed for 98 yards.

“I don’t have a ton of answers this moment. I believe in the people in that locker room. I’ve seen it,” Stefanski said. “We just have to focus on one game at a time. It’s frustrating, but we’ve got to move on to the next one.”

And the next one might be the most important one for the Browns if they hope to remain in contention for the postseason once Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension.