Browns Quarterback on NFC Squad’s Radar After Coach Interview

The Arizona Cardinals are set to interview Cleveland Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing for their offensive coordinator position, and if he’s hired, quarterback Jacoby Brissett could follow him.

Petzing has been dubbed the favorite to land the coordinator position with the Cardinals but he’ll face the challenge of not having quarterback Kyler Murray available for at least part of the season. Murray tore his ACL on December 12 and is still in the early stages of rehab.

The Cardinals will look to bridge the cap with Murray sidelined and Brissett could be the answer, per veteran Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki of Arizona Football Daily.

“If Jonathan Gannon hires Drew Petzing (Browns QB coach) as the offensive coordinator, Jacoby Brissett could be on the radar until Kyler Murray returns plus a solid backup quarterback,” Jurecki tweeted.

Petzing obviously worked with Brissett last season as he filled in for Deshaun Watson for the first 11 games of the season. Brissett largely outplayed expectations despite his 4-7 record as the starter in Cleveland. He completed 64% of his passes for 2,608 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Brissett Was Valued for Leadership With Browns

As for Murray, Gannon expressed a commitment to the two-time Pro Bowler being the future in Arizona and they won’t be rushing a return from the injury.

“We definitely have to have a couple trigger guys ready to go until he gets ready to play because I’m not going to rush it,” Gannon said during a Thursday interview on NFL Network. “We always do the best things for our player’s health — always here — and that will be new. When he’s ready to get out here and play, he’ll play, but we’ll look at all the different avenues that we have from the personnel standpoint to try and build out the roster — not just at the quarterback position — to try to build out the roster the best we can to put a competitive team on the field and win football games. When he’s ready to come back, he’ll be ready to go.”

Brissett did plenty to prove to teams he can be an asset during his one-year stint with the Browns, with his leadership shining through despite being in a tough situation.

“Jacoby has been amazing for us,” running back Nick Chubb said. “He’s a great person overall and a very good player. He’s done a lot of great things here. I love him. I love playing beside him. It’s been great playing beside him. I know this last game he’s going to give it his all for us.”

Browns Investigating Own Backup Options

All signs point to Brissett moving on, which will leave a hole on the depth chart behind Deshaun Watson for the Browns.

The Browns will have Kellen Mond under contract for next season but it’s uncertain if the team views him as a viable option to be the primary backup. They snatched Mond up off waivers at the start of the season when he was let go by the Vikings.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has not been shy to spend on a veteran backup during his tenure in Cleveland, first with Case Keenum and last season with Brissett. However, that may change for the Browns this season due to their cap situation, with other positions like defensive line more urgent.