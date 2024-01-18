Ex-Browns QB Targeted as Potential Deshaun Watson Insurance

The Cleveland Browns could turn to former quarterback Jacoby Brissett to supply some capable depth behind Deshaun Watson next season.

Watson played in just six games last season, missing a chunk of time with two separate shoulder injuries. The second issue — a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his right shoulder — required surgery. It forced Watson to miss the final eight regular season games and a Wild Card matchup against the Houston Texans.

Watson has played in just 12 games in two seasons since arriving in Cleveland via a blockbuster trade. Considering his recent injury history, the Browns need to make sure the man behind him on the depth chart can keep the season afloat. Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com believes Brissett is the man for the job.

“I would bring him back instead of Joe,” Pluto said. “He still can play and proved he could play here. And there might be just a little less of that Joe versus Deshaun stuff. And also, Joe Flacco may have some opportunities maybe to go somewhere and start.”

Brissett spent the 2022-23 season with the Browns, starting 11 games when Watson was sidelined with an 11-game suspension. He went 4-7 in those starts, completing 64% of his passes for 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Brissett signed with the Washington Commanders in the offseason. He didn’t start a game but looked sharp in the limited time he saw on the field. Brissett completed 18 of 23 passes for 224 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Joe Flacco Uncertain if Future is With Browns

Brissett, 31, still has something left in the tank and is familiar with the Browns. As noted by Pluto, it could also prevent some of the controversy that could come with Flacco. The former Super Bowl MVP took over down the stretch for the Browns. He became a fan favorite, going 4-2 with the Browns while passing for 1,703 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

If Watson struggles at any point and Flacco is the backup, it could create some unnecessary drama for the Browns. Flacco has said he wants to continue playing but wasn’t ready to talk about his future after the Browns were thumped 45-14 by the Texans.

“We’re dealing with so much right now, going through the emotions of this game,” Flacco said after the loss. “That’s where my head is. Just kind of soaking it all in and letting this digest a bit.”

Flacco had a pair of costly interceptions returned for touchdowns against the Texans. However, the 39-year-old proved he has something left in the tank. Flacco should have some options in free agency. Some Browns players petitioned to have him back.

“Flacco is a great quarterback and a great leader,” Browns running back Kareem Hunt said. “Deshaun could probably learn some stuff from him from his years playing and stuff like that. So I’m excited. If they can be teammates, that’d be really great.”

The Browns also have Dorian Thompson-Robinson waiting in the wings. However, the rookie struggled when inserted as the starter and needs some time to refine his game before being the full-time backup.

Deshaun Watson Unquestioned Starter for Browns

When Watson returns, he’ll be the starting quarterback for the Browns. Head coach Kevin Stefanski made that clear in his season-ending press conference.

“He’s doing great in rehab. I’m confident he’ll be ready to roll this spring,” Stefanski said on January 14. “He’s chomping at the bit, but he’s doing everything he’s supposed to do when it comes to what the doctors are telling him and as he rehabs through this. But, he’ll be ready to roll.”

The Browns don’t have many options when it comes to Watson. He’s signed to a $230 million, fully guaranteed deal. As it stands, Watson will count nearly $64 million against the cap in 2024.

And as Pluto points out, Watson also has a no-trade clause, which would make it nearly impossible to move him.

“This is a follow-the-money story,” Pluto said. “He has three more years on that big five-year contract, fully guaranteed. On top of that, something that is often ignored by the media, Deshaun Watson actually has a no-trade clause in that contract. In other words, he ain’t going anywhere.”

Watson has passed for 2217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions through two seasons with the Browns.