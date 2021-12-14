Jadeveon Clowney Breaks Silence on Future With Browns

While his numbers aren’t off the charts, Jadeveon Clowney has shined for the Cleveland Browns this season playing opposite of Myles Garrett.

After some injury-riddled years in Seattle and Tennessee, Clowney has been relatively healthy during his time in a Browns uniform, missing just one game. The former top overall pick has collected five sacks — the most since his Pro Bowl season in 2018 — and 29 tackles.

Clowney signed just a one-year deal in Cleveland but there is already talk about his future with the team, considering his high level of play. Zac Jackson of The Athletic asked Clowney if he’ll be in Cleveland next season during a charity event on Monday and the towering defensive end gave a two-word response.

“We’ll see,” Clowney told Jackson.

Jadeveon Clowney is doing a holiday charity event for kids tonight. It’s something he’s always done and something he’s passionate about. I asked if he’ll be here in Cleveland to do it again next year. “We’ll see.” Later, with a big smile: “You tried to get something outta me” — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) December 13, 2021

The situation for Clowney is an interesting one. He didn’t have a huge market as a free agent and had previously spurned the Browns in free agency, opting instead to become a member of the Titans. That being said, he’s thrived within Joe Woods’ defense with a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate on the other end in Garrett. And it’s pretty clear that he enjoys being a part of the unit.

“I think it is a combination of everybody out there. I do not think it is one or two guys,” Clowney told reporters following Sunday’s 24-22 win against the Ravens. “We have great speedy linebackers who can get over the top. We just play well as a unit up front. It is just as a whole group together.”

Garrett set the franchise record for sacks in a single season on Sunday, which included a strip-sack, scoop and score touchdown. Despite his individual success, Garrett gave credit to Clowney for coming up big and being a reliable partner.

“It has been a one-two punch. I tee off on run, and he goes off on pass. It interchanges,” Garrett told reporters. “To have someone you count on on the other side and really on the whole D-line, it is beautiful to see. The ones where they are trying to take us out of the game, trying to go quick or trying to double team, we have guys in the secondary to rely on.”

Clowney came up with a huge sack late against the Ravens on Sunday and has been a steady force on the defensive line with both his pass-rushing and run-stuffing ability.

“I just felt that we needed to make a play,” Clowney said of his late sack. “I said somebody needs to make a big play for us right now, we just need a play and I tried to make one.”

Garrett issued a challenge to his defense and teammates prior to the win against the Ravens, saying the focus was lacking coming out of the bye week. His teammates responded, coming up big against the Ravens with multiple key plays.

While the defense played solid, Garrett knows they still have a long way to go.

“The standard is being set, and we have to be consistent. We are reaching the height of our abilities and talent. We cannot just be paper champs. We have to prove it on the field. Once I say something and bring intensity, I feel like they match it every time so I have to bring it every time.”

With the team now firmly in playoff contention, the Browns need to erase a bad second half against the Ravens and keep the momentum rolling.