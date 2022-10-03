Browns Offer Injury Updates on 2 Key Players Ahead of Chargers Matchup

The word “close” has come to define, at least in part, the Cleveland Browns‘ 2022 season through four games — and not in a good way.

Cleveland was painfully close to a 4-0 start to the year — after coming close to closing out the New York Jets in Week 2 before an epic late-game collapse, and after inching close to field goal range and overtime in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons.

And even after Jacoby Brissett tossed a late-game interception to seal the loss in Atlanta, the theme of close persisted for the Browns. Zac Jackson of The Athletic reported that head coach Kevin Stefanski said one of the team’s Pro-Bowl defenders was “close” to back on Sunday, not that it matters so much one day after a second disappointing defeat early in the season.

“Stefanski said Clowney was ‘close’ today, said he’ll wait before deciding anything on Garrett and Clowney for next week,” Jackson tweeted.

Browns’ D-Line Decimated With Clowney, Garrett Sidelined

Clowney has missed the last two-plus games after suffering an ankle injury against the Jets on September 18. Rookie defensive end Alex Wright has stepped up to start in his place, logging eight tackles and two passes defensed across the first four appearances of his career, per Pro Football Reference.

Cleveland’s defensive line is strong on the edges, at least at the top of the roster, but the lack of depth and experience on the interior has rendered the unit perhaps the weakest on the Browns’ defense. The team absorbed the loss of Clowney well enough in its victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on short rest in Week 3, but with Myles Garrett and defensive tackle Taven Bryan out against the Falcons Sunday, the lack of overall depth across the line was glaring.

Bryan was out with a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the entire week of practice, while the Browns staff held Garrett out after he was involved in a serious single-vehicle car crash on Monday, September 26, which left him hospitalized for several hours.

Browns Must Get Healthy to Survive Tough Upcoming Stretch

Cleveland needs to get its pass rushers back in the lineup, as the next seven games represent a brutally tough collective test for the Browns.

First up is the Los Angeles Chargers, who will visit Cleveland on Sunday, October 9. Despite Stefanski’s non-committal response on Garrett’s status for that game, there is reason for optimism. The defensive end said himself last Friday that he would have played against the Falcons were the decision left up to him.

“If it were up to me, I would love to go. That is just my competitive spirit and my nature,” Garrett said. “Physically, we have to assess that going up to the game.”

Bryan’s status is less certain, as hamstring issues tend to linger and represent a stronger likelihood of re-injury if the player rushes back to action. However, if Clowney can get back onto the field by Sunday, the Browns have a good chance to protect home field and their status as a .500 team, or better, which they have maintained throughout the first quarter of the regular season.