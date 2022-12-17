Browns Give Troublesome Update on Health of Jadeveon Clowney After Exit

The Cleveland Browns lost Jadeveon Clowney in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday and he did not return.

The Browns dubbed it a head injury for the veteran pass-rusher. He missed the final series of the first half and his status was announced shortly after the break.

Clowney’s stats might not pop off the page, with the former top pick notching 22 tackles and just two sacks this season. But his presence on the edge has been extremely important for the Browns this season in both the run and pass game. Clowney gives the Browns a viable threat opposite of Myles Garrett and he’s graded out at a solid 75.8 on Pro Football Focus, with 26 total pressures.

With Clowney out of the lineup, the Browns turned to Alex Wright and Chase Winovich to take on more of the workload. Wright, a rookie out of UAB, some time as the starter when Clowney was sidelined earlier this season with an ankle injury.

The Browns have had other stars held out with head injuries this season, most notably cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II. Both players missed multiple games.

Myles Garrett Still Searching for DPOY Honor

The Browns have just 27 sacks this season as a team, with 12 of those coming from Garrett, who is performing at a Pro Bowl level once again. While the Browns playoff hopes are slim, Garrett is still vying to be in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year.

“I would like to think that I am in the thick of it. There are four games left, and there is no reason why I can’t be at the top of the sack leaderboard,” Garrett said on December 15. “I am going to keep on continuing to play at a high level and with high effort and give the most to these guys. At the end of the day, whatever is said and done, I gave it my all for my guys.”

Garrett has been playing through a shoulder injury, which he initially suffered in a car crash in September. He has still proven to still be very effective, notching 3.5 sacks over his last three games heading into the matchup with the Ravens.

Garrett Knew Ravens QB Huntley Provided Unique Challenge

The Browns did not have to face former MVP Lamar Jackson on Saturday but they still had to slow down a dual-threat QB in Tyler Huntley, who they also saw last season. Garrett knew it wouldn’t be easy to get his hands on Huntley, who is very elusive.

“It just felt like you were trying to chase down a chicken like doused in honey or something. He shook me. He shook JD (Jadeveon Clowney),” Garrett said. “It was ridiculous. It was all in like a two-play span. The guy is athletically one of the top guys in the league. Just have to be prepared for that, try to keep him in the pocket like we would Lamar and treat him with a lot of respect.”

After facing the Ravens, the Browns will close out their year against the Saints, Commanders and Steelers.