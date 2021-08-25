Browns Star Called Out By Jake Paul: ‘Stick to Football’

Jake Paul had some words for Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett after the All-Pro defensive end said he had “bigger fish to fry” than the YouTube stars turned boxers.

Paul responded to the recent comments from Garrett on the podcast 3 Things to Know. He’s set to fight former UFC champ, Tyron Woodley, this weekend in Cleveland, so riling up the local crowd by taking aim at a fan favorite could be part of his strategy.

“Stick to football, my friend,” Jake Paul said on the 3 Things to Know podcast. “My brother sparred against all of the Gronkowski brothers, who are 6’5″, 6’6″, 6’7,” and he took them all down in the same sparring session.”

The Paul brothers have both notched some massive paydays thanks to their blossoming boxing careers, with Jake knocking out former NBAer Nate Robinson and MMA champ Ben Askren. Logan stepped into the ring with an all-time great in Floyd Mayweather for a lopsided exhibition that was anything but satisfying for the viewing audience.

Garrett Not Interested in Celebrity Boxing Career

The initial comments came while Garrett was talking about his post-NFL career with Zach Frydenlund of Complex.

“Once I’m done with football, I’m out. Maybe as a guest star for a big game. That might be fun. But I won’t be a Romo, none of that. A Howie Long. I’m good,” Garrett said. “I’ll do what I do now. I like playing video games, I like playing other sports. Might get me on a celebrity basketball game one time. You won’t get me into celebrity boxing. I think it’s foolish enough as it is. You’re not going to get me on that.

“I’d beat the brakes off of Logan Paul,” he added, “but I have bigger fish to fry. I got a career to take care of.”

Garrett is an athletic freak at 6-foot-4, 274 pounds and would surely crush either of the Paul brothers, including the larger Logan, who fights in the cruiserweight (205 to 225 pounds) division. Jake Paul doesn’t think that raw athletism and power would transfer into the ring.

“I like Myles. I have nothing against him, he’s an amazing player,” said Jake Paul, an Ohio native. “But you saw what happened when Nate Robinson from the NBA tried to step into the ring. People don’t realize it’s a whole different sport.”

Garrett could care less about what Paul is saying with the start of the NFL season just around the corner. His focus is firmly on getting ready for the season.

Garrett has been dealing with a hamstring injury and has been limited in practice, as has his pass-rush partner Jadeveon Clowney. That being said, the Browns have been extra cautious about injuries this offseason, playing it safe.

“Soft-tissue injuries are prevalent across the league in the first weeks of training camp,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “You can train quite a bit and be in great shape, but then all of the sudden, the ball is in the air and you have to burst for it. That is often times what happens with soft-tissue injuries. It’s something that we spend a lot of time on trying to prevent. I would love to tell you that we could prevent all of them; I don’t think that’s realistic.”

The Browns open the season on September 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

