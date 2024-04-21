New Browns QB Jameis Winston Goes Viral for Fishy Interview

New Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston might have a career in broadcasting awaiting him after he’s done in the NFL.

Winston went viral over the weekend for a video that showed him on a boat interviewing a fish.

“If you’re wondering—I asked the question too—why do fish flap when they’re outside of the water? They’re just trying to swim away,” Winston said before turning the mic to the fish. “How does it work swimming in the air? They don’t really have a response. Sometimes, no response is the best response.”

Jameis Winston interviewing a fish that’s why he’s the 🐐pic.twitter.com/lKevX1TRQh — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) April 20, 2024

Winston might have an issue with reporting accuracy. While talking about a fish he caught, he called it an amphibian and also got its name wrong. Still, Winston is pure comedy on the microphone and should keep being himself.

The Browns signed Winston this offseason to backup Deshaun Watson. The former No. 1 overall pick has passed for 22,104 yards, 141 touchdowns and 99 interceptions in his career. He has a 34-46 record as a starter and made the Pro Bowl in 2015 as a rookie.

Cleveland opted for Winston over Joe Flacco, who had a 4-1 record with the Browns during the final stretch of the regular season. The 39-year-old Flacco landed with the Indianapolis Colts.

Browns Pleased With Jameis Winston’s Contributions

The Browns reported for voluntary offseason workouts on April 15. Winston has made his impact felt, which head coach Kevin Stefanski is pleased with.

“I think when you spend time with Jameis, you definitely get a sense for the type of energy he brings,” Stefanski said on Tuesday, April 16. “A very positive energy, whether it’s in the building, in the weight room, in the hallway, in the meeting rooms. He’s somebody that is constantly wanting to get to the bottom of what we’re doing from a playbook standpoint. And in the weight room, he’s here early, he stays late. Really impressed with what Jameis is going to bring to this football team.”

Winston is expected to get a lot of work this offseason as Watson continues his recovery from shoulder surgery.

As Stefanski mentioned, Winston is a great locker-room presence. Winston has said he looks forward to working with Watson and building a relationship.

“The most important thing I believe is the relationship between me an Deshaun will continue to grow and flourish,” Winston said during his introductory press conference. “I look forward to allowing him to lean on me for anything that he needs and also encouraging him and providing him with different resources he probably hasn’t gotten from people who have been in the same room as him.”

Deshaun Watson Happy to Have Jameis Winston as Backup

The Browns faced a decision this offseason when deciding on the backup quarterback spot. The nod ultimately went to Winston and not Flacco, who the Browns had said they were interested in bringing back. Watson is pleased with the direction the tram chose.

“Jameis is a great guy, a great person, a better person than whatever he does outside of just being himself,” Watson said of Winston on April 8. “The football is just secondary. But being around him, his fellowship, his leadership, his command of just being very positive.”

The Browns also added former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley to the mix. He joins second-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the depth chart. Thompson-Robinson is still working his way back from a hip injury that ended his rookie season early.