Browns QB Jameis Winston Sends Message on Deshaun Watson

Jameis Winston is excited to join the Cleveland Browns and feels like the team has Super Bowl potential.

Winston and the Browns have agreed to a one-year deal that will pay up to $8.7 million. It was a bit of a change of course for the Browns, who were initially targeting Joe Flacco as their veteran backup option.

But Winston is 30 years old and has a skill set that can more accurately mirror Watson’s. Winston has passed for 22,104 yards, 141 touchdowns and 99 interceptions in his career. He has a 34-46 record as a starter and made the Pro Bowl in 2015 as a rookie.

Winston spoke for the first time on his decision to join the Browns to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

“Yes, I still envision myself as a starter, however, the Lord has also called me to lead by impacting and increasing the men who are around me,” Winston said. “Having the opportunity to work with Deshaun (Watson) and help him be the best he can possibly be, is my main mission. Now, if Deshaun has to heal up for whatever reason, and I have to take a few games off of him, I’m going to be ready to do that; but I have to fulfill God’s purpose first before my own heart’s desire. Because ultimately I desire to win some Super Bowls, and this roster that Cleveland got, looks like they can do it.”

Browns QB Jameis Winston Still Chasing Dream of Being Starter

As Winston referenced, he still feels like he can be a starting quarterback in the NFL. He recently expressed that sentiment to Saints News Network when talking about his future.

“I played every role I could play within the organization,” Winston said. “I’m always going to be an uplifting teammate and uplifting throughout the building. However, my heart truly desires to be starting and taking advantage of the gifts and talents that God has provided me. To be able to have this platform, to be able to build a relationship with the community, able to inspire young kids, and to uplift others. My main goal? I’m still chasing my dream.”

Winston’s starting ambitions should not create any issues in the Browns locker room. Cleveland is heavily invested in Deshaun Watson’s success and will give him every opportunity to be successful next season.

However, Watson’s health is somewhat of a question mark. He’s expected to be ready for training camp but is coming off major shoulder surgery. Through two seasons, he’s appeared in just 12 games with the Browns.

Joe Flacco Had Browns at Top of His List

Flacco now has to find a new opportunity with Winston filling the backup role in Cleveland. He should have some suitors, although a starting role seems unlikely for the 39-year-old passer.

Flacco revived his career after being signed by the Browns on November 20. He went 4-1 in his regular season starts, passing for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns. He proved he has more left in the tank and has no plans to step away from the game.

“I’m not riding off into any sunset,” Flacco told cleveland.com. “It’s not my style. I don’t care how ugly it gets, I want to be playing until maybe it does get ugly. I want to be dragged off that field. Having said that, it may not be up to me. It took until week whatever for me to even be on a team this year. I understand that not all of those decisions are made by me. But I think I’m going to be back out there next year, and take it day by day.”

Flacco — who won Comebacker Player of the Year — spent the first 10 weeks of last season without a team. The hope is he won’t have to wait that long this time around, even with the Browns out of the picture.