Former Browns Pro-Bowler Turned Down Offer to Return to Team: Report

The Cleveland Browns weren’t telling tales when they said they wanted to bring Jarvis Landry back into the fold, but apparently they didn’t want it badly enough.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network appeared on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, May 10, where he reported that Cleveland extended the wide receiver a contract offer this offseason. However, Landry deemed the terms of the deal unacceptable.

"This is a great WR market for the Packers & I think they're gonna be involved for Jarvis Landry, Julio Jones & OBJ" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/UXRLxnqNFK — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 10, 2022

“I know the Browns offered him a pretty nice one-year deal. It would have been a pay cut, but he would have gone back for a nice sum,” Rapoport said. “[He] turned that down and now it’s like, I would say the same thing for anyone who gets released this time of year, [there is] not a lot of money out there. Most teams have spent.”

The latest Browns news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Browns newsletter here!

Browns Have ‘Closed Door’ on Jarvis Landry’s Return to Cleveland

According to an article authored by Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on Sunday, the team has “closed the door” on Landry’s potential return.

Based on Rapoport’s reporting Tuesday, the disagreement over money clearly had a hand in that proverbial door slamming shut. However, the Browns’ NFL Draft weekend probably had something to do with it, as well.

After taking Purdue receiver David Bell in the third round, the Browns are unlikely to re-sign Jarvis Landry. Although Bell can play outside, he’ll probably initially work in the slot, which would make Landry expendable. Landry also visited his hometown Saints recently, and might still have an opportunity to sign there. Other teams have expressed interest in the five-time Pro Bowler, and he could have multiple opportunities in the coming weeks. But it appears the door is closed on a Cleveland return.

The 180° spin in Cabot’s reporting came after Landry’s new representation told Cabot in March that the wide receiver was interested in coming back to Cleveland, particularly after the team signed former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson as the replacement for four-year starter Baker Mayfield.

“That’s his home and he loves it there,” said Roosevelt Barnes, Landry’s new agent. “There’s mutual interest in him being back there, but Jarvis also has interest from some other teams as well.”

Landry Could Land With AFC North Division Rival Baltimore Ravens

One of the teams that has interest in Landry is the AFC North Division rival Baltimore Ravens.

Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report and 247 Sports reported on Friday, May 6 that while the Browns were beginning to cool on the idea of Landry, the Ravens were heating up.

Free agent WR Jarvis Landry has not heard from the #Browns as of late following the team drafting two WRs in the NFL Draft, per a league source. I’m told another team in the AFC North: the Baltimore Ravens, have expressed interest in Landry since the draft ended. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 6, 2022

“Free agent WR Jarvis Landry has not heard from the #Browns as of late following the team drafting two WRs in the NFL Draft, per a league source,” Stainbrook wrote. “I’m told another team in the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens, have expressed interest in Landry since the draft ended.”