Browns WR Jarvis Landry Delivers Cryptic Tweet Amid Speculation

There’s been a lot of talk about Jarvis Landry and the Cleveland Browns parting ways this offseason and a cryptic tweet from the pass-catcher isn’t helping the situation.

Landry has been fairly quiet about his future this offseason, although his tweet might speak volumes about his relationship with the team.

“Sometimes you can over play your part, but not until you see they don’t deserve it will you understand what that means!” Landry tweeted.

The post triggered some responses from Browns fans who pleaded with Landry to stick around in Cleveland.

“Go out there be a TEAM guy keep working hard be a leader and always remember we appreciate everything you’ve done and do,” one commenter wrote. “Stay with the Browns be that safety blanket over the middle for the next three [years] and win us a Super Bowl will ya!”

While there was much appreciation for Landry’s contributions, not everyone felt good after the tweet.

“Are you going to start this nonsense too?” a comment read. “Everyone appreciates you Jarvis, don’t act like this city was not behind you from day 1. Even if you dropped some critical 4th down passes.”

Landry Making Cryptic Messages a Habit

What it all truly means, who knows. Cryptic tweets have become part of the offseason, although it begs the question “why,” when Landry knows that there’s already rampant speculation about whether or not he’ll be in a Browns uniform next season.

And it’s not the first time Landry has delivered a message that has caused some talk within the Browns community. Earlier this month, Landry took to social media with a cryptic post that featured just two emojis with fingers crossed as the caption.

It read: “I just want to say thank you. To all the people that have helped me directly or indirectly, I am grateful. And I acknowledge I wouldn’t be here in any capacity without you. No matter how big or small, I know it was done out of the same love I give and I’m blessed you thought of me!”

Andrew Berry: "We do believe that we have a lot of core pieces on the roster"

There are more than a few signs that the Browns could move on from Landry. The 29-year-old carries a salary of more than $15 million for next season and if the Browns part ways with him it will result in only $1.5 million in dead cap.

There’s also the fact that Landry’s production fell off a bit last season as he dealt with injuries. Landry took his first trip to the IR with a knee issue and posted 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns last season — all career-lows.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry addressed Landry’s time in Cleveland during his end-of-year press conference on January 11.

“I think everybody on this call knows how much respect we have for Jarvis Landry and really what he has meant for our team and organization over the past several years,” Berry told reporters. “He has been a productive player for us really since the day that we traded for him, and he has been really a key piece in terms of how the team and organization has evolved over the last several years.”