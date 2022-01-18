Browns Star Sounds Off Over Odell Beckham’s Playoff Breakout

Jarvis Landry was pumped to watch his former Cleveland Browns teammate and good friend Odell Beckham Jr. ball out with the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs on Monday.

Beckham opened the scoring in the Rams Wild Card matchup against the Cardinals, snagging a nice two-handed grab in the corner of the end zone. Landry was among the Browns players to respond to the play, sending out a tweet.

OBJ💎💎 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) January 18, 2022

Landry also responded with another tweet after Beckham delivered a dime on a trick play for 40 yards to Cam Akers.

“And he can pass,” Landry tweeted with a series of emojis.

👀👀🎯🎯🎯 “And He Can Pass” — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) January 18, 2022

The pass from Beckham brought out the Baker Mayfield and Browns critics on social media.

“Odell eating in the playoffs and Baker rehearsing his next progressive script. Life funny like that,” one tweet read.

Odell eating in the playoffs and Baker rehearsing his next progressive script. Life funny like that — tone bone 🏁🐍 (@NoCutz) January 18, 2022

“Remember when people were trying to convince us that the Browns and Baker Mayfield were better without Odell Beckham?” another commenter said.

Other Browns players weighed in as well with support of Beckham, including Greg Newsome, Mack Wilson and Rashard Higgins.

Multiple Browns players coming out in support of Beckham — who very much forced the hand of Cleveland to release him — caught the attention of reporters as well.

“They loved OBJ. Everyone but the starting quarterback (allegedly),” Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan tweeted. “Among the many failures this year — not using him.”

An extra bonus for Beckham? He earned a $500,000 bonus for the Rams winning the game and advancing to the Divisional Round.

Landry Supported Beckham After Release

The Browns breakup with Beckham hit the locker room hard. The tweets in support of him are even more evidence that he still had fans among his former teammates. Landry has been among the vocal supporters of Beckham since he departed.

“I pray your new chapter will be filled with all you could have ever dream of, because you’ve deserve it, trained for it, got the scars to show for it and you gods child!!! LOVE YOU BRUDDA,” he wrote on Instagram following Beckham’s release. “The true measure of a man is not how he behaves in moments of comfort and convenience but how he stands at times of controversy and challenges.”

Landry did not speak to the media after Beckham’s release, save for one time away from the facility during his Thanksgiving Food Drive.

“It definitely was something that hurt,” Landry said. “It stung. It still does.”

While Beckham’s playing in the postseason, the Browns are at home after a disappointing 8-9 result, losing four of their final six games. Landry stepped up in the playoffs a year ago, notching 112 yards and a pair of touchdowns in two games. He appeared in the postseason with the Dolphins in 2016, collecting 11 catches for 102 yards in their only game.

The Browns have a decision to make when it comes to Landry, although the solution seems a bit obvious. Landry carries a salary of more than $15 million for next season and if Cleveland parts ways with him it will result in only $1.5 million in dead cap.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry addressed Landry’s future with the team at the end of the season.

“I think everybody on this call knows how much respect we have for Jarvis Landry and really what he has meant for our team and organization over the past several years,” Berry told reporters. “He has been a productive player for us really since the day that we traded for him, and he has been really a key piece in terms of how the team and organization has evolved over the last several years.”

Landry is a leader for the Browns and helped change the culture in Cleveland. However, it appears a split might be best for both sides.