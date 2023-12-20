Former Browns Star Gets Workout With AFC Wild Card Contender

Former Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry worked out for the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.

Landry’s NFL journey faced some hurdles following his release from the Browns in 2022. He subsequently joined the New Orleans Saints, his hometown team, on a one-year contract but only played in nine games. Plagued by injuries, he managed to make only 25 receptions for 272 yards and scored a single touchdown.

This offseason, the Saints decided against retaining the 30-year-old wide receiver. Landry has been without a team this season.

In his prime, Landry was one of the best sure-handed route-runners in the league. He has a pair of 100-catch seasons on his resume and made the Pro Bowl from 2015-2019.

His best season in Cleveland came in 2019. Landry caught 83 passes for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns. However, the experiment to pair Landry with his good friend Odell Beckham Jr. never panned out and the Browns decided to go in an entirely different direction with the passing game.

Browns, Colts Battling for Playoff Position

The Colts are looking for wide receiver depth after Isaiah McKenzie was suspended for the rest of the season due to conduct detrimental to the team.

Indianapolis is in the thick of the packed AFC playoff race at 8-6. The Colts would be in the postseason if the season ended today but have to hold off a horde of chase teams including the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills.

The Browns have a chance to clinch a Wild Card spot this weekend but would need some help from various other teams for it to happen. Here are the clinching scenarios for Cleveland:

CLE win + CIN loss + DEN loss or tie + BUF loss + MIA win or tie + IND loss or tie OR

CLE win + PIT loss or tie + BUF loss + MIA win or tie + JAX loss + IND win OR

CLE win + PIT loss or tie + BUF loss + MIA win or tie + DEN loss or tie OR

CLE win + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + JAX loss + IND win OR

CLE win + PIT loss or tie + BUF loss + KC win + IND win + JAX loss OR

CLE win + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + MIA win or tie + IND loss OR

CLE win + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + MIA win or tie + JAX loss OR

CLE win + CIN-PIT tie + BUF loss + IND win + JAX loss

Browns Passing Game Revved Up With Joe Flacco at QB

The Browns’ passing game had been dismal for most of the season due to a fluctuating quarterback situation. However, Joe Flacco has brought some stability, passing for over 300 yards and multiple touchdowns in each of the last two games. The Browns have gone 2-1 with Flacco as the starter and he’s been able to bring some consistent results through the air.

Flacco passed for 212 yards in the fourth quarter on Sunday in a win against the Chicago Bears — the most by a Browns quarterback in 45 years.

“I think when you look at it, we just got a few chunks and then guys made really good runs with the ball,” Flacco said on Sunday after the 20-17 win. “I feel like they did a pretty good job of keeping us underneath of them all day and we were trying to take little bits at a time, but they were aggressive. As soon as they saw the ball thrown, they were breaking on things and making us go the long, hard way. And then late in the game, we started to get some chunk plays that we definitely kind of thrive on. When we can get those going, then we’re a good offense.”

Flacco and the Browns will look to keep things rolling against the Houston Texans. Cleveland is a 2.5-point road underdog against Houston.