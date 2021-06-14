Browns Star Delivers Strong Statement on Super Bowl Hopes

Jarvis Landry is embracing the Super Bowl expectations that have been placed upon his Cleveland Browns.

Landry was asked about the hype that has assembled behind the Browns following a stellar offseason and didn’t hold back with his answer.

“Why not?” Landry told reporters before his celebrity softball game “It’s something that people always say you should not talk about, but nobody trains or nobody does what they do to not be a champion. So that’s the standard. Yeah, we haven’t made it there yet.

“But every team [has] drafted players to be a championship team. They signed free agents to be a championship team. So why not talk about it? It’s real. It’s sick to be humble about what everybody is actually chasing.”

#Browns WR Jarvis Landry says “why not?” set Super Bowl expectations pic.twitter.com/2N2pOT9vgA — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) June 12, 2021

It’s not unfamiliar territory for the Browns, who were well-hyped for the 2019 season after acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. with Freddie Kitchens at the helm. That edition of the squad flamed out, however, never getting on track after a rough start to the year, finishing 6-10.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Back Browns as Legit Contender

The memories from that year will still sting Browns fans but there’s reason to believe this year is different. The Browns are well-rounded after some major improvements on the defensive side of the ball and have the leadership needed to succeed with head coach Kevin Stefanski at the helm.

Cleveland is gaining momentum as a contender and has the respect of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who knows what it takes to get to the Super Bowl, helping Kansas City to the big game the last two seasons.

“They’re definitely a contender, without a doubt,” Kelce said of the Browns, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “It’s definitely there. Baker [Mayfield] and the gang have upped the ante, made this team an unbelievable team and a team you have to prepare for and take serious. I think that moving forward without a doubt, I can see a lot more playoff games between us, and I’ll just take it one day at a time and hope for it. I think the Browns and Chiefs are definitely neck and neck.”

Browns Ready for Minicamp, Internal Competition

The Browns will be getting together for mandatory minicamp this week in Berea, starting Tuesday and running through Thursday. It will be the first time the entire team will be together, including Odell Beckham Jr., who is coming off a torn ACL he suffered last season.

If the review from Landry is to be believed, Beckham will “blow minds” when he takes the field.

“Man, he looked amazing,” Landry told reporters, per ESPN. “I can’t wait for you guys to see him. I can’t wait for him to get back out there. He’s in fantastic shape and he’s ready to go. He’s only what, 6½ months [beyond surgery], and he’s already doing some things that will blow your mind away.”

