Browns Lineman Clarifies Perceived Baker Mayfield Shade

The topic of Cleveland Browns quarterback play is a polarizing one right now, which second-year offensive tackle Jedrick Wills is learning in a hurry.

While speaking to the media on Monday, Wills gave a simple complement to backup quarterback Case Keenum.

“We didn’t feel any drop-off,” Wills told reporters of Keenum’s play during the Browns’ 17-14 victory against the Broncos on Thursday. “Case is a veteran guy who has played in more games than I have in my whole career. There’s no drop-off, everything felt very smooth.”

That, of course, was perceived to be shade towards Baker Mayfield — the team’s former No. 1 overall pick who is battling for a contract extension. Wills read the replies online and decided to clarify just a bit further.

“Bro y’all are weird,” Wills tweeted. “Case played a good game, not s—ing on Bake at all. Relax.”

Keenum completed nearly 64% of his classes for 199 yards and a touchdown. Most importantly, he didn’t turn over the ball, which was crucial in the tight contest.

Wills gutted it out to play on Thursday after missing a game, battling through an ankle injury that’s been nagging him since the Browns opener.

“I feel like after that Kansas City game, I probably should have sat down for at least a couple of weeks to let it get back to 100%, but that is the name of the game. Fought through it and tried to get some wins as a team,” Wills said. “I am feeling it everywhere right now. I am going to try to get some treatment this week, along with practice. Hopefully, it gets back to normal.”

Wills coming back was key because his fellow starter at tackle, Jack Conklin, was out as well with a knee injury. Blake Hance started opposite of Wills, turning in his best performance of the season, per Pro Football Focus. Hance notched a grade of 70.7 on PFF, excelling in the run game.

Keenum has a chance to start his second consecutive game against the Steelers, with Mayfield’s status still up in the air. Mayfield did not practice on Monday but the Browns are not ruling him out yet.

“With all of these guys, we will see. I want to see how they respond from today,” Stefanski told reporters. “We will put that injury report out Wednesday, and we will know more as we get into the week.”

Stefanski was asked if the Browns would place Mayfield on injured reserve — meaning he’d miss at least three games — but dodged the question.

“I would just tell you, making sure that we are getting better at all of these positions,” Stefanski said. “He is getting his work in, but I am not going to comment on roster status and that type of thing.”

Stefanski left the timeline on determining who will start fairly open, saying the decision could come Wednesday or Friday. He did, however, acknowledge that Mayfield is feeling better.

