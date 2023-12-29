Browns Sign Veteran QB Ahead of Season Finale Against Bengals

The Cleveland Browns have signed veteran quarterback Jeff Driskel to serve as a third option behind Joe Flacco and PJ Walker.

The Browns announced that Driskel was signed to the active roster off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad on Friday. He’ll likely suit up on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Browns’ season finale. To make room on the roster, the team waived defensive end Sam Kamara.

Driskel — who comes in at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds — is in his eighth NFL season out of Louisiana Tech. Originally a sixth-round draft pick by the 49ers in 2016, Driskel has some starting experience.

The 30-year-old QB has appeared in 23 career games with 11 starts with the Bengals (2018), Detroit Lions (2019), Denver Broncos (2020) and Houston Texans (2021-22). Driskel is 2-9 in games he has started.

Driskel has completed 216 of 365 career passes for 2,228 yards with 14 touchdowns. He has added 384 rushing yards with three scores. He made two starts for the Texans in 2022 and has spent the majority of this season on the Cardinals’ practice squad.

Browns Lost QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to Season-Ending Injury

The Browns have been rolling with Flacco as the starter. However, the team recently placed backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson on injured reserve with a hip injury. He joined $230 million franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson on the sideline.

In all, Thompson-Robinson went 1-2 as the starter, completing 53.6% of his passes for 440 yards, 1 touchdown and 4 interceptions.

The addition of Driskel to the active roster could make Walker a cut candidate. However, the Browns have locked up a playoff spot and could decide to rest Flacco if their chance at the AFC North crown is no longer in play. If the Baltimore Ravens beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the Browns won’t have a shot to win the division and earn the top seed in the AFC.

The Browns expressed confidence in Walker being able to hold things down if something were to happen to Flacco.

“Very confident in PJ,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said on December 26. “He’s started games for us, won games for us, come in and won games for us. He knows our system, so very confident.”

Joe Flacco Writing Special Story With Browns

Flacco was without a team until mid-November but has fully capitalized on his opportunity with the Browns. He passed for over 300 yards for a fourth consecutive game on Thursday in a 37-20 win against the New York Jets and was serenaded by “Flacco” chants throughout the night.

“It’s a great story. I know you guys love this story, but I’m just happy for Joe,” Stefanski said. “I’m happy for him having this success, being a part of a football team. He’s got something left in the tank.”

Flacco has an extensive resume. He’s in his 16th season, has won a Super Bowl MVP and has come out victorious in a lot of games. The 38-year-old won’t forget the feeling of helping the Browns clinch a playoff spot in front of a home crowd.

“I mean, you can’t deny it,” Flacco said after beating the Jets, who decided not to re-sign him this offseason. “The city has been unbelievable. My teammates have been unbelievable in terms of just embracing me onto this football team. It’s all been great and it makes it that much more special to be able to come in here and play some good football.”

In five starts Flacco has passed for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He’s completing his passes at a 60.3% clip.