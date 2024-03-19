Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Breaks Silence After Lucrative Extension

The Cleveland Browns acted quickly and locked in wide receiver Jerry Jeudy with an extension.

The Browns and Jeudy agreed to a three-year extension that will pay him up to $58 million. Of that money, $41 million is fully guaranteed. The team officially announced the extension on Tuesday, March 19.

Jeudy took to social media with his response to the lucrative new deal.

“Thank you, Jesus, for everything you’ve done for me and my family,” Jeudy wrote.

Jeudy came in as a first-round pick. The Broncos selected him No. 15 overall in 2020. He has notched 3,053 yards on 211 catches with 11 touchdowns in his career.

His best year came in 2022, posting career-highs with 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns.

Jeudy joins Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, and others in the Browns’ passing attack. He’ll catch passes from Deshaun Watson, who is expected to be back for training camp following season-ending shoulder surgery.

Jerry Jeudy Feels ‘Wanted’ by Browns

The Browns had been eyeing Jeudy for some time and pulled the trigger on a trade this offseason. Cleveland sent the Denver Broncos a fifth-round pick and 2024 sixth-round pick in exchange for Jeudy.

“I want to be somewhere that wants me to be there. I want to be home,” Jeudy said on March 14. “When I stepped in the building, just the energy and excitement that I received when I got there, that made me feel welcomed. I feel like it’s a fresh start. It’s going to be exciting just to be able to be somewhere new, especially having all the great guys on the team. So, it’s just going to make things a lot easier for me and just better.”

It’s a solid move for the Browns, who feel like they got a long-term piece in Jeudy. The team made a similar move for Cooper in 2022, and it paid great dividends.

“When we acquired Jerry via trade this spring, it was with the vision that he would become a core member of our offense in 2024 and beyond,” Berry said in a statement. “He is a scheme-versatile receiver with high-level ability to separate against man coverage and a diverse number of ways to produce on the perimeter or in the slot.

“At 24 years old and just entering his prime, we are pleased to have Jerry as a member of the Browns for the next several seasons and believe the best is yet to come.”

Jerry Jeudy Excited to Work Alongside Browns Star Amari Cooper

The bonus for the Browns is that Jeudy has a relationship with Cooper, who he views as a role model. Both pass-catchers played their college ball at Alabama.

“It means a lot,” Jeudy said. “In my time at Bama, I got a chance to catch up with Amari and become close friends with him. That’s a guy that I’ve been modeling my game after for a long time and been watching him since I was young. So, being able to play alongside him it’s going to be exciting.”

Cooper is coming off a Pro Bowl season. He carried the Browns’ offense last season despite catching passes from four different quarterbacks. Cooper racked up 1,250 yards on 72 catches.

Cooper’s standout performance came on Christmas Eve against the Houston Texans. He caught 11 passes for 265 yards — a franchise single-game record.