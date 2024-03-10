Jerry Jeudy Sends 3-Word Message After Trade to Browns

Jerry Jeudy is heading to the Cleveland Browns and the former Denver Broncos wide receiver is excited for the fresh start.

The Browns traded fifth and sixth-round picks in the 2024 draft for Jeudy, significantly upgrading their wide receiver depth. Jeudy will team up with Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman and others next season in Cleveland.

Jeudy is ready to join the “Dawg Pound” and issued a three-word message after the trade, writing on X (formerly Twitter): “Only Dawgs Allowed.”

The Browns have had their eyes on Jeudy for some time. Cleveland investigated a trade for Jeudy at the trade deadline last season but the price was a second-round pick, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The Browns now have a solid No. 2 option alongside Cooper, which may not cost them much. Cleveland is likely to convert some of Jeudy’s salary to a bonus, lowering his cap number, per Cabot.

“The Browns inherit Jeudy’s $12.987 million contract for 2024, but will likely convert some of that fifth-year option tender to a restructure bonus and lower the base salary by either extending the contract or adding void years,” Cabot said on Saturday, March 9.

Jeudy is heading into a contract year. He’ll be a free agent in 2025 if the Browns don’t reach an extension with him before then. Jeudy has never broken the 1,000-yard mark but has been close a few times. Over four seasons he has collected 211 catches for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Happy After Trade for Jerry Jeudy

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was happy after the trade for Jeudy, which gives him another weapon to work with next season. Watson took to X with a few messages — which featured only emojis — expressing his happiness with the trade.

That included the reposting of a tweet that said, “He’s already got the celebration down,” showing Jeudy shooting an arrow — the same as Watson’s signature celebration.

The Browns’ priority this offseason was adding more weapons for Watson. Jeudy fits the bill and gives Cleveland another capable option on the outside of Cooper.

Cooper carried the Browns’ offense last season despite catching passes from four different quarterbacks. He racked up 1,250 yards on 72 catches. Jeudy should have good synergy with Cooper, who is one of his idols, per Albert Breer of the MMQB.

“New Browns WR Jerry Jeudy looked up to fellow South Florida native Amari Cooper coming up, Cooper was a reason why Jeudy went to Bama, and Jeudy has patterned his game after Cooper’s,” Breer tweeted. “Add that to the contract-year dynamic, and the Browns are well-positioned to maximize Jeudy.”

Browns Hoping for Full Season From Deshaun Watson

The Browns have not been able to get a full season out of Watson since the blockbuster 2022 trade. Watson has played in just 12 games since being traded to the Browns due to a lengthy suspension and injuries.

Watson will be ready for the start of next season following season-ending surgery for a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his right shoulder. The Browns hope to have him available for the full season.

“We’d all love to have him on the field more often. I think that’s safe to say, himself included,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said on January 22. “I do feel really good about him, happy with the progress that he’s made within our organization, both on the field and off the field, and we’re looking forward to getting him back next year. We think he’s going to have a really big year and have a ton of confidence in him as our starting quarterback.”

Watson has passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions with the Browns.