Browns’ Jerry Jeudy Rips Former Broncos Champ for Hate Video in X Rant

New Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy probably thought — or at least hoped — that the negative talk about him would cease after departing the Denver Broncos, but the criticism keeps on coming.

The latest NFL analyst to catch Jeudy’s ear is FOX Sports color announcer and former Broncos Super Bowl champion/offensive lineman Mark Schlereth.

Broncos trade former 1st round pick Jerry Jeudy to Cleveland for a 5th and 6th round pick. pic.twitter.com/HZj77ouiCu — Mark Schlereth (@markschlereth) March 9, 2024

“I been telling you for the last two years what a bust Jerry Jeudy is at the wide receiver position. Well, today he was traded to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth- and sixth-round pick,” Schlereth said in a video post to X on March 10. “And, you know, I got this from you guys all the time, ‘But he’s so quick in and out of breaks, he’s a great route runner.’ Yeah, he’s open after the quarterback has already gone through the progression.”

But Schlereth wasn’t done there.

“And as far as a football player, he’s just not a great football player,” Schlereth continued. “Doesn’t run secondary routes well to attract coverage, drops the football, doesn’t block. Good riddance. Listen, that’s not the kind of player you need here in Denver to rebuild this thing. I, for one, am glad he’s gone. But I tell you this, I’ll never forget you Jimmy Jeudy. All the best.”

Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Takes Several Shots at Mark Schlereth in Response to Video

Jeudy responded to Schlereth in a series of social media posts on Thursday, March 21.

“Only if your opinion mattered,” Jeudy wrote. “Hating ass due #Bagseason 💰 💰 💰. Ya’ll go give this lame ass dude some attention.”

Only if your opinion mattered Hating ass dude #Bagseason 💰💰💰yall go give this lame ass dude some attention. https://t.co/xHmUVPJaPS — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) March 21, 2024

In his second message, Jeudy called out Schlereth for being a “fake NFL guru.”

“Y’all gotta stop listening to fake aihh NFL gurus; they don’t even have access to real film; they are on YouTube watching these games 😂,” Jeudy posted.

Finally, Jeudy explained why his response to Schlereth came 11 days after the former Broncos lineman made the video.

“I’m just seeing this, lol,” Jeudy said. “That’s why I’m responding, but cuh, been on my **** hating and s***, but that’s what most old heads are doing now these days: hating on the young soldiers, but ya’ll can have them Twitter fingers. I stand on business in real life.”

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo, Jeudy’s teammate in Cleveland, chimed in with a response to Jeudy’s final post, offering a brief message of NSFW support.

F*ck em — Ogbo Okoronkwo | Obeezy (@OgboOkoronkwo) March 21, 2024

“F*ck em,” Okoronkwo wrote.

Jerry Jeudy Signed Lucrative Multiyear Extension After Joining Browns

In fairness to Schlereth, Jeudy failed to live up to his draft position (No. 15 overall in 2020) over a four-year career in Denver.

Jeudy never posted a 1,000-yard season and caught just 11 touchdowns in 57 career games. However, the Broncos never offered him great quarterback play, and the finished every campaign below .500. Denver posted an overall record of 25-42 across Jeudy’s tenure with the franchise.

Despite Jeudy’s struggles, the Browns chose to extend him on a three-year deal after trading two Day-3 picks to acquire him from Denver. Jeudy is now playing on a $58 million contract that locks him in through the 2027 campaign.