Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Sounds Off on Critics After $58 Million Deal

The Cleveland Browns recently inked Jerry Jeudy to a lucrative extension and not everyone was a fan of the move.

Jeudy caught a bit of heat from his critics after signing a three-year extension worth up to $58 million with the Browns.

“The Browns have this contract and Watson’s contract in the books,” Ted Nguyen of The Athletic wrote on X. “Incredible. They now have a $230m QB that has thrown 14 TDs in the last 2 years throwing to a $58m WR that has never had a 1,000 yard season.”

It’s true. Jeudy has never broken the 1,000-yard mark since entering the league in 2020. However, he did get close in 2022. Jeudy caught 67 passes for 972 yards and 6 touchdowns—all career highs. He also missed time during that season, which he pointed out in a message calling out his critics.

“lol 972 missed 6 games there go ur 1,000,” Jeudy said.

Jeudy’s math seems a little off. He missed two full games due to the injury and was limited in three others, including a Week 10 matchup in which he played just one snap. Still, his point is valid. If Jeudy had been healthy that season, he would have easily eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark. And to be fair, the exact terms of his deal have not yet been announced.

Through four seasons Jeudy has recorded 3,053 yards on 211 receptions with 11 touchdowns.

Browns Confident in Jerry Jeudy’s Future

Jeudy is not the only one confident he’s worth the investment. Although he’s yet to play a snap in a Browns uniform, general manager Andrew Berry is confident the best is yet to come.

“When we acquired Jerry via trade this spring, it was with the vision that he would become a core member of our offense in 2024 and beyond,” Berry said in a March 19 release. “We felt that the ability to add a passionate and competitive player with his combination of strengths would be an important component of our offense now and into the future. At 24-years-old and just entering his prime, we are pleased to have Jerry as a member of the Browns for the next several seasons and believe the best is yet to come.”

It’s a risk but a calculated one by the Browns. The team made a similar investment in tight end David Njoku in 2022. He’s coming off his first Pro Bowl season.

Browns WR Amari Cooper Heading Into Contract Year

Amari Cooper is the Browns’ No. 1 wide receiver. He’s entering the final year of his contract. Cooper led the Browns’ aerial attack last season, racking up 1,250 yards on 72 catches and being named to his fifth Pro Bowl.

Cleveland could seek an extension to lower Cooper’s cap hit and keep him on the team longer. However, The Athletic’s Zac Jackson cast some doubt on the idea of Cooper getting a new deal soon.

“While there had been some thought that the Browns would give him an extension to lower his 2024 salary-cap number, which is currently over $23 million, it was never a certainty,” Jackson wrote on March 19. “Now, an extension seems unlikely — at least before the season.”

Cooper is a humble star who doesn’t rock the boat. If he churns out another Pro Bowl-caliber season, it’ll be hard for the Browns to let him walk away.