Joe Flacco Unlikely to Return to Browns Next Season

The Cleveland Browns and quarterback Joe Flacco have been the perfect marriage over the last month, but a long-term relationship probably isn’t meant to be.

After three lackluster seasons as a backup with the New York Jets, the 38-year-old Flacco has revived his reputation to the degree that he has a legitimate chance to start in 2024 for multiple NFL teams unsettled at the QB position. The Browns, however, aren’t one of those teams.

Deshaun Watson has been far from infallible across his two campaigns in Cleveland, but that doesn’t change the fact that the franchise owes him the remaining balance of a $230 million fully-guaranteed contract. As such, Watson is the undisputed starter in the Browns locker room, which leaves no room for Flacco’s aspirations as a starting quarterback.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote on Sunday, December 24, that Flacco and the Browns are likely to discuss the possibility of a return this offseason, but also laid out why that outcome could be difficult to achieve.

“Flacco, who’s loved being back in the game, will certainly want to be somewhere next season where he has a chance to play, and this might not be the right spot,” Cabot wrote. “The only way he’ll see the field here is if Deshaun Watson gets hurt. There might be other opportunities for him to be a bridge starter or compete with someone for [a] job. But he loves it here, and the Browns love him.”

Joe Flacco, Browns Not Discussing New Deal Amid Playoff Push

As it stands, Flacco is the Browns’ starter for the rest of the regular season and whatever type of playoff run the team is able to muster. Cabot noted Sunday that is all that is on the minds of both the quarterback and his franchise.

“Both parties are solely focused on winning the next game and then rattling some cages in the postseason,” Cabot wrote. “The great thing about Flacco is that he’s been to the playoffs numerous times and knows what it takes to win. A former Super Bowl MVP, he adeptly shook off his three interceptions last week against the [Chicago] Bears — the first two of which weren’t his fault — to orchestrate the 20-17 come-from-behind victory.”

Cleveland is on the road against the Houston Texans Sunday afternoon. A victory will push the team to 10 wins for the first time since 2020.

Deshaun Watson Speaks After Rejoining Browns Teammates

Watson last played during a win against the Baltimore Ravens on November 12. However, nagging shoulder issues that sidelined him for several games in his second year in Cleveland ultimately led to season-ending surgery at the end of last month.

The quarterback spent the next several weeks rehabilitating in Los Angeles but rejoined his teammates ahead of this week’s game in Houston. Watson spoke about that return on Saturday.

“It’s always tough to be away from your teammates and the game of football,” Watson said. “I worked so hard to be a part of it. At the same time, injuries happen and you deal with the outcome that comes with it. I’m just very supportive, and the guys got to keep rolling.”

Watson finished the year 5-1 as a starter, completing 61.4% of his passes for 1,115 yards, 7 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, per Pro Football Reference. Flacco is 2-1 as the Browns’ starter, completing 57.9% of his passes for 939 yards, 7 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.