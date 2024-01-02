Browns Predicted to Sign Veteran QB to 2-Year, $12 Million Deal

The Cleveland Browns aren’t focused on their future at quarterback as they turn the corner into the playoffs, but as soon as this run ends they will be.

Cleveland decided long ago — and probably much to its chagrin now — to lock up Deshaun Watson on a five-year deal worth $230 million guaranteed. With three more seasons left on that deal, the team is stuck with a QB who has mostly underperformed when he’s been on the field, which hasn’t been all that often due to an NFL suspension in 2022 and a bum throwing shoulder this year.

Even if Watson could play in the postseason, the Browns would almost certainly stick with the red-hot Joe Flacco, who has earned a new contract and should be in line to get one despite the albatross that is Watson’s deal oppressing Cleveland’s cap sheet through the 2026 campaign.

On December 27, Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac predicted the Browns will sign Flacco to a two-year deal this offseason.

“Cleveland doubles down on an already expensive QB situation, signing Joe Flacco to a two-year, $12 million extension ($7.5 million guaranteed) to remain a viable fill-in for Deshaun Watson, who sees his base salary converted to [a] signing bonus, freeing up $36 million of cap space,” Ginnitti wrote.

Joe Flacco Controls Future, Will Seek Starting Job in 2024

Ginnitti’s prediction is not outlandish, but contains one potentially erroneous assumption — that Flacco is willing to take a backseat to Watson and/or that Cleveland will ask him to do so.

Browns fans are going to demand the franchise bring Flacco back in 2024, and the calls will only grow louder if he is able to make some noise in the playoffs. The QB has thrown for over 300 yards in each of the previous four games, pushing the ball downfield consistently and effectively on the way to four consecutive wins.

Flacco, now 38, will garner interest from other teams in free agency due to his resurgent play. He doesn’t need money, having earned north of $175 million and counting in his NFL career, which affords him the leverage to pursue whatever circumstances he finds most suitable.

Injured Browns Can Contend for Super Bowl with Joe Flacco at Helm

In other words, Flacco wants to play and he’s going to find a team willing to let him start the season as QB1.

Flacco has found a bond with the city of Cleveland after years of mediocrity followed by years as a backup. The Browns have the edge to keep him, but money isn’t the key. Giving him the chance to start over Watson is, and the only reason not to do that is because of the ludicrous contract the team offered Watson to acquire him two years ago.

Injury has ravaged the Browns offense this season, and its full complement of talent led by Flacco may be enough to earn Cleveland the Super Bowl it has so desperately craved for decades. Getting there and winning the Lombardi Trophy will be that much more difficult with almost $46 million in value sunk into Watson in the role of backup QB, but the Browns might be able to do it.

In any case, the franchise owes it to Flacco and the fan base to try.