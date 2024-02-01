Browns QB Joe Flacco Makes Final Call on Future

Joe Flacco intends to be back on the field next season. Whether or not that will be with the Cleveland Browns is the question.

The 39-year-old Flacco has expressed multiple times that he’d like to continue his career, although he hasn’t taken a firm stance. Rob Maaddi of The Associated Press tweeted out a report on Wednesday, January 31 confirming Flacco’s plans to play next season.

“Browns QB Joe Flacco, an AP Comeback Player of the Year finalist, intends to play next season in the NFL,” Maaddi tweeted. “Where he plays will obviously depend on the offers he gets.”

Flacco spent the first few months of the season without a team but created a market for himself thanks to his play with the Browns. He went 4-1 in his regular season starts, passing for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. His play allowed the injury-plagued Browns to lock up their first playoff spot since 2020 and just third since 1999.

But the feel-good story of the season came to a screeching halt in the postseason. Flacco tossed a pair of costly pick-sixes against the Houston Texans during a 45-14 Wild Card thumping.

Browns Would ‘Love’ to Have Joe Flacco Back

Despite his rough playoff outing, Flacco proved he has something left in the tank. He could be a bridge quarterback for a team that doesn’t have a proven option or could be a capable backup that provides a solid locker room presence.

The Browns will have Deshaun Watson back next season but would welcome Flacco back as their No. 2 option on the depth chart.

“He played winning football for us,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said at his season-ending news conference on Monday, January 22. “I want to bring all of our good players back, but there are constraints to that. I’m really kind of both sides of the aisle but would have no problem having Joe back.”

There are some concerns about the potential temperature of the locker room if Flacco returns to back up Watson. Flacco’s success in Cleveland won over the city and many of his teammates. If Watson struggles when he returns, it could create tension. However, Berry is not worried about that.

“Zero considerations because of how both individuals are,” Berry said. “It’s not a concern internally at all.”

Joe Flacco Open to Playing for Browns Again

Flacco became a folk hero in Cleveland, with fans going “Wacko for Flacco.” It’s put him in consideration for NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Flacco is well aware that if he returns to Cleveland it’d be in a backup role but he hasn’t ruled that out.

“I’m open to being back in Cleveland, but I don’t want to rush to any decisions,” Flacco said during an appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast on January 18. “I can’t say enough good things about how this organization is being run right now.”

He continued to gush over his time in Cleveland and his teammates.

“How lucky was I to get on a team that was ready to make a run like that and to be around a bunch of great guys in the locker room,” Flacco said. “There was something special about being there and how people treated me. I felt a lot of love and my family did as well.”

Flacco has had a legendary career, passing for 43,936 yards, 245 touchdowns and 155 interceptions.