Joe Flacco Sends Message on Leaving Browns

Joe Flacco and his camp have put feelers out to see if a starting opportunity is out there but the Cleveland Browns have not been ruled out, either.

Flacco recorded a 4-1 record with the Browns last season after signing in late November. He passed for over 300 yards in four straight games and tossed 13 touchdown passes.

Flacco proved he still has something left in the tank. But that doesn’t mean that his phone will be blowing up in free agency with starting opportunities. During an interview with Sirius XM radio Flacco made known his primary desire is to start. But he also has Cleveland as No. 1 on his list if that doesn’t manifest.

“I can tell you that, all things equal, Cleveland is definitely the place that I would feel best about,” Flacco said. “Then you have to get into the world of, is somebody actually going to give me a chance to play, and all the different things that go into that.

“But I can’t help but have a special feeling about Cleveland, just because of the few weeks that I spent there and how great the city was. And, listen, at the end of the day, I don’t necessarily want that to be a huge part of, or all of the decision. But I do think it will factor into the decision, if I end up having a decision to make.”

Joe Flacco Ready to be Backup for Browns

Multiple reports have indicated a mutual interest from the Browns and Flacco in a reunion. The sides met during the combine and there’s a chance a deal could happen before Flacco becomes a free agent.

Flacco is well aware that if he returns to Cleveland, it will be in a backup role. Deshaun Watson started throwing this month and will be ready for the start of the season.

“Obviously if I go back to Cleveland, then I’ve wrapped my mind around that idea,” Flacco said of being a backup. “Obviously, I want to play football. That’s also a really, really, really big factor — probably the biggest factor. But that’s what I’m saying. I don’t think you can really make that decision without any hard things laid in front of you and sit down with your family and see what’s best.

“There’s all kinds of things I could take you through that would probably have a factor in my decision. We don’t need to go into all of those right now. So I can honestly say, Cleveland is an unbelievable place and it definitely will hold a special value when I make those decisions.”

The Browns are prioritizing adding a veteran backup. Watson missed time with two separate shoulder injuries last season and can’t afford to have their season completely derailed if he misses time again.

Browns Happy With Progress Made by Dorian Thompson-Robinson

The Browns hope to carry three quarterbacks next season. That will include Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who is coming off an eventful rookie season. The fifth-round pick won the backup job in the preseason but went 1-2 in his starts when his number was called. For as much promise the Browns believe he has, Thompson-Robinson still needs time to grow.

“I think there’s certainly, there’s value in experience of course, but we’ll see how it all shakes out,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told The Athletic. “(Thompson-Robinson) did a great job for us. I thought he got better as the season went on, as you’d expect in a young player. So I expect him to take a big jump in Year 1 to 2 as well.”

There are some solid veteran options out there for the Browns to consider. Jacoby Brissett and Marcus Mariota have all been mentioned as options if Flacco doesn’t return. Mitch Trubisky was another name floated as a target for the Browns. However, he agreed to a deal to return to the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, March 6.