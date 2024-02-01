Joe Flacco Sends Message on Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Joe Flacco delivered some advice for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson as he continues his journey back from shoulder surgery.

Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury on November 12 against the Baltimore Ravens. Watson had surgery on November 21 to repair a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his right shoulder, per a release from the team.

Flacco was the beneficiary of the injury to Watson. The Browns gave him a call after Watson was ruled out for the season and he took over as the starter shortly after. Flacco has respect for Watson and thinks it’ll just be a matter of finding his confidence once he returns.

“It’s been a couple of years since he’s been able to play a full year. So it’s just getting back to the point where you got the full confidence going,” Flacco said during an appearance on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show on January 31. “For him, it’s just being able to settle in. And listen, I don’t love to talk for him. But he knows how to do it and he’ll get himself right.”

Deshaun Watson Cheered on Browns, Joe Flacco From Afar

Watson didn’t overlap much with Flacco. Watson spent a chunk of time rehabbing in Los Angeles after surgery but did attend a few games with Flacco as the QB. They shared a notable interaction during the Browns’ rout of the New York Jets on December 28. After Flacco connected with Jerome Ford on a highlight reel 50-yard pass, Watson gave him a big chest bump on the sideline.

“I ain’t tripping on none of that. I’m hurt so I can’t do nothing. People just want something to say and talk about. It’s all personal for them,” Watson said on his podcast “QB Unplugged” in December. “This s**t entertaining for me.”

Watson has been working hard to get back. He recently shared on his podcast that he’s ahead of schedule.

“Probably another four to five weeks on the front end,” Watson said. “And then for sure another three weeks after that. So between the three-to-four month range is where we start throwing … so I would say probably April. Hopefully, if everything goes all well I’ll be able to do spring. We’ll see when we get closer to that.”

Browns Would Welcome Joe Flacco Back to Back Up Watson

Flacco is a free agent and Watson will be the starter in Cleveland when he returns. The Browns would welcome Flacco back next season in a backup role, joining the QB room of Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

“He played winning football for us,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said at his season-ending news conference on Monday, January 22. “I want to bring all of our good players back, but there are constraints to that. I’m really kind of both sides of the aisle but would have no problem having Joe back.”

Flacco will likely have his some options this offseason. Playoff failure aside, he played some solid football for the Browns. In five starts Flacco passed for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He’s not ruling out a return to the Browns.

“I’m open to be back in Cleveland, but I don’t want to rush to any decisions,” Flacco said on the “Pardon My Take” podcast on January 18. “I can’t say enough good things about how this organization is being run right now.”

Flacco turned 39 on January 16 but has made his intention of playing next season clear. Now it just depends on who will give him a shot and if he’ll be able to compete for a starting role somewhere.