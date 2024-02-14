Browns QB Joe Flacco Hints at Next Move

The Cleveland Browns are still very much in the running for Joe Flacco’s services next season.

The 39-year-old Comeback Player of the Year will be a free agent this offseason after a strong stint in Cleveland. He’ll likely seek out a starting opportunity but it could be hard to find. If that does not manifest, Flacco would be open to reuniting with the Browns.

“I’m going to take my time as always, but it was one of the best experiences of my life,” Flacco told cleveland.com on February 8. “I love it there, so definitely want to (come back).”

Flacco was initially signed to the practice squad but quickly found himself as the starter. From Week 13 on, Flacco led the NFL in passing yards (323.2 per game) and added 13 touchdown passes.

Before signing with the Browns, it looked like Flacco’s time in the NFL could be coming to an end. But he has no intention of hanging up his cleats and wants to keep playing as long as a team will have him.

“I’m not riding off into any sunset,” Flacco told cleveland.com. “It’s not my style. I don’t care how ugly it gets, I want to be playing until maybe it does get ugly. I want to be dragged off that field. Having said that, it may not be up to me. It took until week whatever for me to even be on a team this year. I understand that not all of those decisions are made by me. But I think I’m going to be back out there next year, and take it day by day.”

Browns Would ‘Love’ Joe Flacco Back

Flacco has raved about his time with the Browns and the feeling is mutual. Browns GM Andrew Berry said he’d be very open to having Flacco return in a backup role to Deshaun Watson.

“We’d absolutely love to have Joe back,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said during his postseason press conference last month. “He’s a good quarterback, but I guess maybe a little bit similar to Jacoby last year. It depends, right? I want to bring all of our good players back, but there are constraints to that. I’m really kind of both sides of the aisle but we’d have no problem having Joe back.”

If it’s not Flacco, it seems certain the Browns will seek out a veteran backup. Cleveland has Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson locked in for next year. However, Berry said they’ll pursue a third option.

“It’s something I believe that backup quarterback really is a top 30 position on the roster,” Berry said. “And we do believe in carrying three, and that’s something that we’ll probably do moving forward.”

Jacoby Brissett Another Potential QB Option for Browns

If Flacco ends up signing elsewhere, the Browns could look to reunite with Jacoby Brissett — another former backup quarterback in Cleveland.

Brissett spent the 2022-23 season with the Browns, starting 11 games when Watson was sidelined with an 11-game suspension. He went 4-7 in those starts, completing 64% of his passes for 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Brissett signed with the Washington Commanders in the offseason. He didn’t start a game but looked sharp in the limited time he saw on the field. Brissett completed 18 of 23 passes for 224 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions.

The hope is that the backup quarterback position won’t be as discussed as it was last season. Watson is the highest-paid player on the roster and the Browns need him on the field if they want to make a legitimate run at Super Bowl.