Joe Flacco Sends Clear Message to Browns on Reunion

Joe Flacco has talked with the Cleveland Browns about returning next season and are his “first choice” regarding free agency.

Flacco is set to become a free agent on March 13. But the 39-year-old quarterback talked with the Browns at the combine and is very open to returning to Cleveland, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“Per a league source, a reunion with the Browns is Flacco’s first choice. He loves playing there — the team, the city, the fans, everything. The two sides met regarding the possibility last week, at the Scouting Combine,” Florio said on Tuesday, March 5.

Flacco was signed by the Browns on November 20 and went 4-1 in his regular season starts. He passed for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns. But with Deshaun Watson set to return, Flacco will be relegated to a backup role. He’ll explore what’s out there and his future depends on what kind of opportunities will be available.

“In Cleveland, he’d undoubtedly be the backup to Deshaun Watson. Will Flacco get a chance to compete to be a starter elsewhere?” Florio said. “Much of that depends on what happens in free agency, and also the draft. However, Flacco proved last year that he still can play. It would be stupid for teams to treat him like an emergency option, again.”

The Browns started five different quarterbacks last season with Watson dealing with two separate shoulder injuries. That included PJ Walker, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jeff Driskel and Flacco.

If Flacco were to return, he’d be the No. 2 option, with Thompson-Robinson rounding out the depth chart.

Joe Flacco Has Gushed About Time With Browns

The whirlwind journey didn’t end as Flacco had hoped in Cleveland. Flacco tossed a pair of costly pick-sixes against the Houston Texans during a 45-14 Wild Card thumping. Despite the unfortunate ending, he has openly gushed about his time in Cleveland.

“How lucky was I to get on a team that was ready to make a run like that and to be around a bunch of great guys in the locker room,” Flacco said on the “Pardon My Take” podcast on January 18. “There was something special about being there and how people treated me. I felt a lot of love and my family did as well. … You could feel the excitement in the city. They are craving some playoff wins and a chance at that Super Bowl.”

Other teams are expected to have an interest in Flacco. That includes the New England Patriots, who now employ former Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

At 39, Flacco doesn’t have a lot of time left in the league. He wants to maximize his opportunities to get on the field. That might not be in Cleveland but it sounds like he’d still be opening to backing up Watson.

Browns Want to Add Veteran Third QB to Mix

Backup quarterback will be a spot the Browns pursue this offseason. Jacoby Brissett, Marcus Mariota and Mitchell Trubisky have all been mentioned as potential options if Flacco doesn’t return.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been clear that adding another passer to the mix will be a priority. How it shakes out is still to be determined.

“Quarterback will always be a high priority for us, from one to three,” Berry told Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “What that room looks like as we get into the summer, that I’m not sure yet. It’ll largely just depend on who’s available and at what cost.”

While depth is key, the simple ingredient the Browns need to be a contender is a healthy Watson. He’s played in just 12 games since arriving in 2022 via a blockbuster deal. The Browns gave up three first-round picks and handed him a $230 million fully guaranteed contract. So far, his play has not lived up to that.